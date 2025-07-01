Pennsylvania Rental Dealers Convene in Harrisburg

PARD members listen to APRO CEO Charles Smitherman as he provides an update on the latest legislative happenings relevant to rent-to-own.

Twenty-four rental dealers and vendors recently headed to the Pennsylvania state capital of Harrisburg for the Pennsylvania Association of Rental Dealers (PARD) Annual Meeting at the Harrisburg Hilton.

Participants shared information about current industry hot topics, and thoughts about the future of rent-to-own. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman also provided a legislative update and insight about the importance of RTO advocacy at all levels of government. Many vendors were on hand to provide updates on their product and service offerings, including Michael Kays, Ashley Furniture Industries; Vraj Parikh, Atlog; James MacAlpine, Benefit Marketing Solutions; Louis Garcia, Flywheel RTO; Larry Oller, JLR America; Michael Price, Nav-Air Corporation; and Carissa Cruz, O’Rourke Sales Company.

Additionally, the association held the annual board of directors election, with President Mike Simoncini of Blue Ocean Brands, and board member Tony Dawson of Blue Ocean each continuing their respective role for another two-year term. The others currently serving on the board are Vice President Sandi Frye of White Rose Enterprises dba Premier Rental-Purchase, Secretary Tony Mitchell of Blue Ocean, and board member Jeff Smith of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own.

Other association business included the group deciding to continue its financial support for both the Maria Fisher Scholarship Fund, and the Harrisburg-based Nativity School. PARD purchased new desks this year for Nativity, which is a preparatory middle school working to break the cycle of poverty for low-income, inner-city boys.