APRO-FESSIONAL | Meet Mike Skehan

Mike Skehan, Division Manager for BuddyMac Holdings.

Mike Skehan and his wife, Sarah, at the Buddy’s Annual Meeting.

Mike Skehan, Division Manager for BuddyMac Holdings, has been in rent-to-own almost 20 years, and is not only a great leader for his company, but also an emerging leader for the RTO industry – recently elected Secretary/Treasurer of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association AND President of the Arkansas Rental Dealers Association.

But Skehan began his professional career as a carpet cleaner.

“My father bought a Duraclean franchise, and I really enjoyed it,” Skehan says. “So I owned my own carpet-cleaning business. I learned a lot about taking good care of customers and developing relationships with them – because it costs so much to lose them! It was true of that business, and it’s definitely true of rent-to-own: reputation is everything.”

Skehan made the move to RTO in 2007, beginning as a customer service associate with Rent-A-Center in central Florida. While he got the basics of the business as a CSA, Skehan says his real learning began when he became a regional manager.

“I learned so much about people and team building, and how important it is to sometimes make mistakes,” affirms Skehan. “Since coming to BuddyMac Holdings, I’ve learned a ton about culture and how, if you treat people right while holding them accountable, they’ll do just about anything for you.”

Mike Skehan (far L) with his Regional Managers team (L to R) – Joe Milligan, James Harvey, Karen Martin, Doug McAlister, and Pete Shau.

As Division Manager, Skehan is responsible for all company operations and supervision of the Regional Managers for his division. Skehan spent his first three years in the position traveling six days a week to build a strong culture throughout his territory and his team.

“My efforts upfront have paid off handsomely,” Skehan says. “Today, I can do most of my work from home, doing behind-the-scenes operating and interacting with my Regional Managers one-on-one. I believe because rent-to-own is so different from traditional retail, our leaders tend to be unique individuals who are so special. They build lasting relationships with people from all different walks of life, and they have fun while performing. I love them, and they’re the best benefit of working in RTO.”

In addition to becoming more involved in state association leadership, Skehan also attended the APRO Legislative Conference for the first time this year, as a Legislative Fellow – and is now hooked on advocacy.

“It was fantastic to go and speak passionately about our industry and our transaction to lawmakers who don’t know much about it or understand why it’s valuable,” confirms Skehan. “I got my first taste, and I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Mike Skehan (center), and Jeremy Morton (L) and Brad Denison (R) of Benefit Marketing Solutions walk Capitol Hill to tell the rent-to-own story to federal legislators. The Arkansas/Oklahoma team at APRO’s 2025 Legislative Conference (L to R), Candice Hill of Rental Concepts West LLC dba RNR Tire Express, Doug McAlister, Mike Skehan, Brad Denison and Jeremy Morton.

Skehan says his favorite part of his work in rent-to-own today is helping others achieve their goals and change lives in a positive way.

“Watching people grow touches my heart,” Skehan concludes. “My legacy is that you remember how well I treated you and that I played a part in making you a better leader by setting the example. I’m proud of the environment we’ve built at BuddyMac Holdings. The culture you build is everything and will carry your team through the toughest of times. Love your people – it’s that simple.”