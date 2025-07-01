Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

APRO-FESSIONAL | Meet Mike Skehan

Mike Skehan, Division Manager for BuddyMac Holdings.
Mike Skehan and his wife, Sarah, at the Buddy’s Annual Meeting. 

Mike Skehan, Division Manager for BuddyMac Holdings, has been in rent-to-own almost 20 years, and is not only a great leader for his company, but also an emerging leader for the RTO industry – recently elected Secretary/Treasurer of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association AND President of the Arkansas Rental Dealers Association.

But Skehan began his professional career as a carpet cleaner.

“My father bought a Duraclean franchise, and I really enjoyed it,” Skehan says. “So I owned my own carpet-cleaning business. I learned a lot about taking good care of customers and developing relationships with them – because it costs so much to lose them! It was true of that business, and it’s definitely true of rent-to-own: reputation is everything.”

Skehan made the move to RTO in 2007, beginning as a customer service associate with Rent-A-Center in central Florida. While he got the basics of the business as a CSA, Skehan says his real learning began when he became a regional manager.

“I learned so much about people and team building, and how important it is to sometimes make mistakes,” affirms Skehan. “Since coming to BuddyMac Holdings, I’ve learned a ton about culture and how, if you treat people right while holding them accountable, they’ll do just about anything for you.”

Mike Skehan (far L) with his Regional Managers team (L to R) – Joe Milligan, James Harvey, Karen Martin, Doug McAlister, and Pete Shau.

As Division Manager, Skehan is responsible for all company operations and supervision of the Regional Managers for his division. Skehan spent his first three years in the position traveling six days a week to build a strong culture throughout his territory and his team.

“My efforts upfront have paid off handsomely,” Skehan says. “Today, I can do most of my work from home, doing behind-the-scenes operating and interacting with my Regional Managers one-on-one. I believe because rent-to-own is so different from traditional retail, our leaders tend to be unique individuals who are so special. They build lasting relationships with people from all different walks of life, and they have fun while performing. I love them, and they’re the best benefit of working in RTO.”

In addition to becoming more involved in state association leadership, Skehan also attended the APRO Legislative Conference for the first time this year, as a Legislative Fellow – and is now hooked on advocacy.

“It was fantastic to go and speak passionately about our industry and our transaction to lawmakers who don’t know much about it or understand why it’s valuable,” confirms Skehan. “I got my first taste, and I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Mike Skehan (center), and Jeremy Morton (L) and Brad Denison (R) of Benefit Marketing Solutions walk Capitol Hill to tell the rent-to-own story to federal legislators.
The Arkansas/Oklahoma team at APRO’s 2025 Legislative Conference (L to R), Candice Hill of Rental Concepts West LLC dba RNR Tire Express, Doug McAlister, Mike Skehan, Brad Denison and Jeremy Morton.

Skehan says his favorite part of his work in rent-to-own today is helping others achieve their goals and change lives in a positive way.

“Watching people grow touches my heart,” Skehan concludes. “My legacy is that you remember how well I treated you and that I played a part in making you a better leader by setting the example. I’m proud of the environment we’ve built at BuddyMac Holdings. The culture you build is everything and will carry your team through the toughest of times. Love your people – it’s that simple.”

Upcoming Events

View Calendar



Popular Resources

Sign up for APRO Today

Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy · APRO Antitrust Policy

Facebook Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Youtube Flickr

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 