Announcing the 2025 APRO Scholarship Recipients

APRO’s Charitable Foundation Scholarship annually provides scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. Since 2008, APRO member and state rental dealer association contributions have resulted in 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to help hundreds of students associated with the RTO industry pursue technical careers and higher education.

The Process

Since 2015, the APRO Scholarship has used a third-party, independent panel of educators to review and score our annual scholarship applications. The judges are unaffiliated with any directors of the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors, APRO staff, or scholarship applicants.

Applications are sent to the judges who then read, review, and score each applicant’s submitted materials based on the criteria outlined by the Foundation board and as reflected on the application. APRO staff and the Foundation board do not influence or determine who receives scholarships.

APRO partners with the following state rental dealer associations who generously support the scholarship foundation for students in their state:

Arkansas Rental Dealers Association (ARDA)

Central Rockies Rental Dealers Association (CRRDA)

Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA)

Georgia Rental Dealers Association (GRDA)

Kansas Rental Dealers Association (KRDA)

Kentucky Rental Dealers Association (KYRDA)

Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA)

Northeast Rental Dealers Association (NERDA)

Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA)

Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA)

In loving memory of “Tiger” John Cleek, Sr., the Cleek family established a scholarship in his memory and it is being awarded for the fourth year.

2025 Scholarship Recipients

Congratulations to our 2025 Charitable Foundation Scholarship Recipients!