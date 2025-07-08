Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Announcing the 2025 APRO Scholarship Recipients

APRO Scholarship Graphic

APRO’s Charitable Foundation Scholarship annually provides scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. Since 2008, APRO member and state rental dealer association contributions have resulted in 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to help hundreds of students associated with the RTO industry pursue technical careers and higher education.

The Process

Since 2015, the APRO Scholarship has used a third-party, independent panel of educators to review and score our annual scholarship applications. The judges are unaffiliated with any directors of the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors, APRO staff, or scholarship applicants.

Applications are sent to the judges who then read, review, and score each applicant’s submitted materials based on the criteria outlined by the Foundation board and as reflected on the application. APRO staff and the Foundation board do not influence or determine who receives scholarships.

APRO partners with the following state rental dealer associations who generously support the scholarship foundation for students in their state:

  • Arkansas Rental Dealers Association (ARDA)
  • Central Rockies Rental Dealers Association (CRRDA)
  • Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA)
  • Georgia Rental Dealers Association (GRDA)
  • Kansas Rental Dealers Association (KRDA)
  • Kentucky Rental Dealers Association (KYRDA)
  • Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA)
  • Northeast Rental Dealers Association (NERDA)
  • Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA)
  • Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA)

In loving memory of “Tiger” John Cleek, Sr., the Cleek family established a scholarship in his memory and it is being awarded for the fourth year.

2025 Scholarship Recipients

Congratulations to our 2025 Charitable Foundation Scholarship Recipients!

  • Katelyn Balster
  • Brooklynn Black
  • Scott Calcaterra
  • Amelia Clement
  • Audrey Cox
  • Seiquoya Dabney
  • Ashik Emon
  • Emma Forthman
  • Martha Julia Fuentes
  • Stacey Glunt
  • Philip Riley Hamer
  • Tyler Hewitt
  • Addyson Elizabeth House
  • Taryn Hubbard
  • Karli Grace Jacobs
  • Karsyn Faith Jacobs
  • Hailey Jones
  • Rachel Kelly
  • Austin Kestler
  • Autumn Kestler
  • Gabriella Rose Knupp
  • Ethan Levy
  • Brayden Martin
  • Mallory Marshall
  • Brayden McCauley
  • Khloe Marie Melendez
  • Liz Joann Melendez
  • Ava Nicole Milliner
  • Kayleigh Morgan
  • Chandler Morel
  • Lennon Ninemire
  • Tyler O'Neill
  • Alexandria Pontius
  • Nicholas Powl
  • Saylor DeAnn Ray
  • John Michael Rhodes
  • Landon Rhodes
  • Arrington Bryce Rose
  • Leigh-Anne Rossette
  • Skylar Jade Sieverding
  • Amia R Silvers
  • Lynsey Smith
  • Saniya Ariana Smith-Poston
  • Miranda Stone
  • Dakota Windsor
  • Savannah Young
  • Presley Youngblood

Upcoming Events

View Calendar



Popular Resources

Sign up for APRO Today

Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy · APRO Antitrust Policy

Facebook Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Youtube Flickr

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 