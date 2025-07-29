American Rental Lets the Good Times Roll at 20th Annual Expo & Picnic

American Rental’s summertime expo and picnic is an annual companywide highlight.

APRO member Full-O-Pep Appliances, Inc. dba American Rental recently hosted its annual expo and companywide picnic in Nashville, Indiana, with about 400 employees and family members attending the Mardi Gras-themed “Parade of Products” and celebration.

For the event’s 20th anniversary, this year’s tradeshow was spread over two days, with 38 vendors exhibiting and educating American Rental store managers about the features and benefits of their products. Company employees and vendors also participated in a great golf tournament, with President David P. David, his niece Jennifer Hammond, James MacAlpine of Benefit Marketing Solutions, and Kevin Silvers of New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co. walking away winners.

Golf tournament winners (L to R) James MacAlpine, Jennifer Hammond, David David, and Kevin Silvers. Jennifer Hammond jumps with joy at the bungee trampoline. James David (L) and David David (R) serve up the spice at their hot sauce bar.

As ever, the pinnacle of the event was the companywide picnic and carnival hosted by David at his family farm. Hundreds of the American Rental extended family “let the good times roll” as they enjoyed bungee jumping, bull riding, water sliding, two roasted hogs, plenty of homemade private label “David David D2 BBQTM” sauce, and a spectacular fireworks show.

A favorite attraction at the picnic that has developed over just the past few years is David & Mike’s Bourbon Bar, named for American Rental’s Auditor David Powell and District Manager Mike Goodin. The bar began as a shared passion for good pours, and with a simple pitch, became an instant smash. Offering more than 40 unique bourbons from which to choose, the opportunity to sample such rare and hard-to-find bourbons is apparently a widely appreciated experience, and yet another facet that makes this annual celebration so special.