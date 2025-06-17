Upbound Continues Support of Hire Heroes USA and Other Veterans Assistance Groups

(Left to Right) Hire Heroes USA Lead Corporate Partnership Manager Jamie Rimphanli accepts a check from Upbound’s EVP – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Bryan Pechersky, SVP – Enterprise Business Operations Tiffany Wall, and CEO Fahmi Karam.

Upbound Group, Inc., a longstanding member of APRO and the parent company of lease-to-own brands Rent-A-Center and Acima Leasing, recently donated $125,000 to Hire Heroes USA, an organization that helps transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses find employment. Upbound ties its charitable giving to its mission of empowering families to thrive, including its continuing support of veterans’ affairs causes.

Over the last three years, the company has donated a total of $450,000 to Hire Heroes USA, which has directly impacted employment programs and one-on-one personalized services for 450 veterans and military spouses seeking meaningful employment. In honor of Military Appreciation Month in May, Upbound was Hire Heroes USA’s official matching partner – doubling every donation up to $25,000 – and for the past two years sponsored the organization’s Client of the Year award at its annual Empowerment Gala in Atlanta.

Upbound coworkers have also volunteered to conduct mock interviews with service members to help enhance their interview techniques. Upbound plans to continue to partner with Hire Heroes USA in the future.

Principal of Community Relations Nikki Carter (third from left) joined Veterans CRG members (in blue shirts from L to R) David Crites, Oseas Collazo, Fred Cole and Adam Vass in partnering with American Red Cross representative Jennifer Mauro (in red shirt) at the Veterans Stand Down event in mid-October at the Dallas VA Medical Center.

Additionally, Upbound shows support for veterans through its Veterans Coworker Resource Group (CRG) at the company’s Field Support Center in Plano, Texas. The group promotes and advocates for veterans’ issues and is open to all coworkers.

Past Veterans CRG initiatives include volunteering at the Dallas Veterans Affairs Medical Center and hosting internal fundraisers to collect donations for Operation Once in a Lifetime, a nonprofit organization providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences and emergency financial assistance to service members and their families.

“Empowering veterans is a core part of our corporate responsibility program, which is rooted in creating opportunities, fostering inclusion, and building stronger communities,” said Upbound Executive Vice President – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Bryan Pechersky, who is also an APRO board member and the executive sponsor of Upbound’s Veterans CRG. “It also strengthens our teams, enriches our culture, and builds a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”