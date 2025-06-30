The 2025-2027 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee Candidates

An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2025-2027 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee from info@rtohq.org.
*(I) indicates an incumbent candidate.
Adam Ball
Director of National Sales
Esquire Advertising
Former Division 1 athlete and All-American at VCU, Adam spent seven years pursuing his dream on the PGA Tour before transitioning to sales, quickly rising to become the top rep at a leading home improvement company.
As the Director of National Sales at Esquire Advertising, Adam brings his results-driven mindset and unique consultative approach to help retailers diverse industries achieve growth – not only in marketing but in every facet of their business.
Donna DiTrani
Account Executive
High Touch Technologies
Donna DiTrani, Senior Account Executive of High Touch Technologies, has been working in the RTO client division for more than 21 years and brings more than 30 years of customer service in her career.
She is the primary contact for sales and account management along with Doug Funk for RTO at High Touch. Before joining High Touch, DiTrani spent seven years in the aircraft industry in Wichita, Kansas, and several years as a professional bowler.
She received Gold and Silver medals representing the USA in the World Bowling Championships and was inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the long-term relationships I’ve fostered over the years at High Touch and will most likely keep these relationships into my retirement years!” says DiTrani.
Andrew Hajduk (I)
President
Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc.
Andrew Hajduk established Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc. in 1996, a complete marketing, design, production, and print company. He’s a graduate of Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business. He’s been in the business of finance, consulting, and marketing for 31 years. His goal is to support his customers with anything they need to help them grow in a timely and efficient manner. He develops relationships at every level in his client’s businesses, all the way from the Store Managers to Owners to other RTO suppliers.
He finds satisfaction in helping them grow and improve their businesses, making their lives easier wherever and however possible. In his free time, he loves trail runs, exploring new cities, and learning new things, like learning to play the guitar at 52 and becoming an expert grill master. Andrew’s helped raise three children he takes great pride in. He’s a man of faith that truly values a great relationship where a client is not only a customer but family.
Mike Kays (I)
Vice President of Rental Sales
Ashley Furniture Industries
As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike spent the last 12 years working with RTO industry veterans helping to build Ashley into the largest RTO dealer/network supplier. In this new role, he is expanding this reach to support all suppliers to RTO to ensure everyone has a fair shake and decisions are made in our best interests.
Timing, access to the buyers, and visibility are core to the industry’s continued success and future growth. Michael can leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of trends in the market, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful. The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and he’d like to leverage everything in his power to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.
Brian Rosen (I)
National Sales Manager
Nektova
Brian Rosen joined Nektova in 2020 as the National Sales Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience spanning over 12 years in the RTO industry. His background includes positions at Florida State Games and SED International, where he contributed to their success. Brian has been recognized for his outstanding performance and received prestigious RTO Awards including Vendor of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Executive Club, and the Soaring Eagle Award. All are a testament to his exceptional skills, expertise, and dedication to achieving remarkable results.
Brian holds a double major in Business Management and Marketing from Florida Atlantic University, showcasing his strong educational foundation and commitment to professional development. Currently residing in Wellington, FL, he enjoys a fulfilling personal life with his wife and son. With his extensive experience, proven track record of success, and passion for delivering exceptional results, Brian continues to make valuable contributions to Nektova.
Paula Steppe
Rental Sales Manager
GE Appliances, a Haier Company
With a dynamic background spanning law, finance, and sales, Paula Steppe brings over 18 years of experience at GE Appliances to her current role as Sales Manager of Rent-to-Own. Since stepping into this position in 2020, Paula has become a trusted liaison for more than 300 RTO clients, known for her responsiveness, integrity, and commitment to service after the sale.
Her deep understanding of operations—from logistics to customer support—has made her an invaluable resource to both small and large RTO businesses across the country. Outside of work, Paula enjoys life on her farm near Louisville, Kentucky, where she lives with her husband of 29 years. A passionate reader, proud mother of two, and dedicated professional, Paula is deeply committed to helping RTO dealers succeed.