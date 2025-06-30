The 2025-2027 APRO Vendor Advisory Committee Candidates

Donna DiTrani, Senior Account Executive of High Touch Technologies, has been working in the RTO client division for more than 21 years and brings more than 30 years of customer service in her career.

She is the primary contact for sales and account management along with Doug Funk for RTO at High Touch. Before joining High Touch, DiTrani spent seven years in the aircraft industry in Wichita, Kansas, and several years as a professional bowler.

She received Gold and Silver medals representing the USA in the World Bowling Championships and was inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the long-term relationships I’ve fostered over the years at High Touch and will most likely keep these relationships into my retirement years!” says DiTrani.

