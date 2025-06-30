The 2025-2027 APRO Board of Directors Candidates

An email was sent to your primary contact associated with your membership with access to an online ballot for the 2025-2027 APRO Board of Directors from info@rtohq.org.
If you have not received the email, be sure to check your junk mail. Ballots may be submitted through this link no later than Thursday, July 31.
*(I) indicates an incumbent candidate.
Dennis Adams (I)
District Manager
Full-O-Pep Appliances dba American Rentals
Read Nominee Bio
Dennis Adams has a 45-year history with Full-O-Pep Appliances dba American Rentals. Adams started as store manager for a few years and served as the company’s regional manager for 40 years. The company has evolved over the years with his guidance. Currently, there are 56 stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia.
As an APRO board member, he wants to further APRO’s commitment to educating members on the importance of marketing, which will improve the industry’s image at a store level, and he wants to continue serving as a voice for independent stores on the APRO board to support their operations.
“As president of the Rental-Purchase Dealers Association of Indiana for the past 12 years, I have worked closely with Aaron’s and Rent-A-Center on Indiana’s rent-to-own issues and with the small mom-and-pop stores on many issues, as well,” Adams says. “My objective is to be open-minded about the issues and hear all sides.” Adams has been involved with the Indiana association for 25 years.
Michael Bennett (I)
Chief Executive Officer
Buddy’s Newco LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings
Read Nominee Bio
Michael Bennett brings 30 years of experience in the RTO industry encompassing franchise and corporate operations. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Buddy’s Newco, LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, and Buddy’s Franchise and Licensing.
Prior to joining Buddy’s, he held a number of titles for several rent-to-own companies and divisions such as Regional Director for Acceptance Now in Plano Texas, Vice President of Great Lakes Operations for Aaron’s Inc. while also serving on its National Advertising Advisory and Strategic Budgeting Committees, Director of Operations and minority equity partner of Rosey Rentals LP dba Aaron’s Inc., Divisional Vice President and Regional Manager of RentWay Inc., and he began his career as Regional Manager at Rent-A-Center.
Bennett currently serves as the APRO board president and has been fortunate to have served on the boards of the Illinois Rental Dealers Association and the Florida Rental Dealers Association. He graduated cum laude and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Webber College.
John Cleek, Jr.
President
Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales
Read Nominee Bio
“Tiger” John Cleek, Jr. has been in the RTO business since 1987 and is the son of the deceased legend, “Tiger” John Cleek. He has worked in every capacity in the store beginning as a delivery driver as a teenager, store manager, regional manager, and took over as President of Cleek‘s Inc. in 2022 upon the passing of his father.
Cleek has a passion for community involvement as well, most notably founding the Bowling for Autism tournament 22 years ago which has raised over $600,000 plus he has raised funds for many other charitable organizations.
John is married to his wife, Heather Cleek, who is the company’s corporate buyer, and they have 3 adult children, Johnny (Renee) – 3 grandkids, Rhett, Rex, and Scarlett, daughter, Mary (Aidan) – 2 grandsons, Kolbe and Leo, plus their son, Thomas.
Chad Fosdick (I)
Owner
CR Fosdick Enterprises, Inc., dba Premier Rental Purchase
Read Nominee Bio
After finding his calling in the RTO industry and working his way through the ranks from 2005 thru 2014, Chad Fosdick opened his first franchise Premier location in North Platte, NE. After a successful opening, Fosdick expanded locally with the opening of his second franchise business, Mr. Appliance.
When not working to grow two new businesses, Fosdick enjoys spending time with his family and giving back to his community. He and his wife, Rhonda, have two children, Gage and Tehya.
Bryan Pechersky (I)
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
Upbound Group, Inc. (f/k/a Rent-A-Center, Inc.)
Read Nominee Bio
Bryan Pechersky has served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Upbound Group, Inc. since June 2020 and is a current APRO board member and chair of the APRO Government Affairs Committee.
From 2010 through 2019, Bryan served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary for Cloud Peak Energy Inc., a public mining and logistics supplier to U.S. and Asian utilities. From 2007 to 2010, Bryan was Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary for Harte-Hanks, Inc., a worldwide, direct, and targeted marketing company. From 2005 to 2007, Bryan was Senior Vice President, Secretary, and Senior Corporate Counsel for Blockbuster Inc., a global movie and game entertainment retailer. From 2004 to 2005, Bryan was Deputy General Counsel and Secretary for Unocal Corporation, an international energy company. Prior to these positions, from 1996 to 2004, Bryan was a capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and litigation attorney for Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., a leading global law firm.
Bryan also served as a Law Clerk to the Hon. Loretta A. Preska of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in 1995 and 1996. Bryan earned his Bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin and his M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.
Michael Strong (I)
Co-Owner
Mike’s Rent-To-Own
Read Nominee Bio
Michael Strong, co-owner of Mike’s TV, operates 13 locations in Central Kansas alongside his father, Mike, and sister, Angela. As a second-generation independent dealer and a veteran of the RTO industry, Michael brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the table.
With a strong willingness to speak up and share diverse opinions and viewpoints, Michael’s presence on the board will be a valuable addition. As a board member, he hopes to drive positive change and propel the RTO industry forward.
Michael Wall
Senior Director of Corporate Affairs
The Aaron’s Company
Read Nominee Bio
Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at The Aaron’s Company, Michael Wall brings two decades of experience in legal, government, and corporate affairs to the RTO industry. Based in Atlanta, he oversees Aaron’s government relations, corporate communications, and community investments, working to enhance the company’s reputation and drive strategic impact.
Michael’s extensive background includes advocacy roles in both the private and public sectors, with a strong track record of building meaningful partnerships and advancing key policy initiatives. As an active member of the APRO Government Relations Committee and Vice President of the New York Rental Dealers Association, Michael offers a valuable national perspective. His commitment to strengthening industry relationships and shaping positive public policy makes him a vital asset to the board and the RTO community at large.