Snap Team Feeds Ronald McDonald House Families

(L to R) Snap team members Scott Stohlton, Brandon Turville, Stephanie Lawler, and Julie Tavernier gear up to serve dinner at the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, Colorado.

APRO member Snap Finance, through its Snap Cares social-responsibility program, recently hosted a dinner for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, Colorado.

Snap Finance launched Snap Cares in 2021 to empower people and communities to thrive by giving back; the company organizes volunteer events, offers employees paid volunteer time, and matches employee donations. Over the past four years, Snap Cares has contributed more than $7 million in in-kind and monetary donations, with employees volunteering more than 6,000 hours for nonprofit organizations in the communities where they work and live.

Snap’s four Denver-area team members prepared a full dinner for families at the Ronald McDonald House, which provides comfort, resources, and support to families who travel far from home for their children’s medical care. The Snap team made chicken Alfredo, salad, and bread, then took time to get to know the families over dinner.

“This charity is close to my heart,” noted Snap team member Stephanie Lawler. “My parents stayed at the Ronald McDonald House when I was little and in the hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. It was an honor to be able to give back to a cause that’s so important to my family.”

Snap team members prepare a hearty homemade meal for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Snap Finance’s community engagement efforts focus on critical community needs such as food security, financial access, education and job training, and overall community development. Since 2023, Snap Cares has hosted more than 100 volunteer events, awarded 33 community impact grants, and had over 70% of Snap team members volunteer their time to meaningful causes.

“Snap Cares has transformed Snap Finance’s commitment to corporate social responsibility into a powerful force for positive change,” said Snap Chief Executive Officer Ted Saunders. “Our hands-on approach prioritizes direct community involvement over traditional passive giving, and not only do we believe it enhances lives, but we also hope it helps inspire broader change across our industry.”