RNR Earns Community Impact Award

RNR Tire Express recently won a 2025 Culture of Good Community Impact Award for the company’s contributions to the communities it serves and overall corporate responsibility. Culture of Good, Inc., is an organization dedicated to inspiring businesses to make a positive difference in the world.

“This award reflects the heartbeat of RNR Tire Express,” said CEO Adam Sutton. “Our culture is driven by one simple belief – to serve, not just provide service. That belief fuels everything we do, from the way we interact with our customers to the initiatives we champion in the communities we call home.”

RNR was selected for the award because of the company’s broad and sustained focus on human rights and social justice, animal welfare, community development, and disaster relief efforts. Examples of RNR’s signature programs include:

Serve Day – a companywide initiative that has led to the construction of food pantries in underserved neighborhoods and the distribution of care packages to the unhoused in all 30 states with RNR locations;

Back-to-School Giveaway – a nationwide program to provide more than 10,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to needy students, helping them thrive academically and easing financial burdens for their families;

National Rescue Dog Day – a partnership launched in 2023 with local animal shelters to promote pet adoption;

Hurricane and Flood Relief – a partnership with the No More Foundation to provide essential resources and coordinate cleanup initiatives after Hurricanes Helene and Milton; and

Annual Giveaways for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Overall, RNR Tire Express contributes over $1.5 million annually to philanthropic endeavors, creating measurable and enduring positive change in the lives of thousands.

RNR employees join folks from Tampa’s The Collaboratory Prep School, where they have created a food pantry and assembled care packages for the homeless. RNR partners with the NoMore Foundation to bring hurricane relief to Tampa Bay communities. RNR team members and their families making a difference and giving back to the communities they call home.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it highlights the important impact of the everyday actions of our team members,” said Sutton. “They are the heart and soul of our outreach efforts, and the most important part of a culture where service is not just celebrated – it’s who we are.”

“We’re proud to recognize companies like RNR Tire Express,” said Culture of Good CEO Ryan McCarty. “These awards are more than an event; they’re a movement toward honoring businesses that integrate social good into their core.”