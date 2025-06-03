Raintree Group Opens 19th RAC Location

Raintree Team members and RAC corporate representatives at the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Raintree’s 19th franchise location.

APRO member The Raintree Group dba Rent-A-Center has opened up its 19th location as a Rent-A-Center (RAC) franchisee. The company, founded as Colorama in 1984 by Don and Shirley Webb, transitioned its stores – located in Eastern Kentucky and Virginia – into Rent-A-Center franchises in 2014. This new addition serves the town of Harlan, Kentucky.

With Don passed, Shirley and Don’s son Kevin Webb, along with Chief Operating Officer Bill Esenbock, run the business today. Raintree is working with the Harlan Chamber of Commerce, as well as Christ’s Hands, Inc., a local food bank and shelter for the unhoused, to develop connections within its new community. At the recent ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration, Raintree presented Christ’s Hands with a $1,500 donation, and also held drawings for an Ashley Furniture recliner and a Sony PlayStation 5.

Raintree Store Manager Sarah Church (L) and RAC Executive Vice President Anthony Blasquez (R), ready to welcome customers to the new location.

As a high-performing franchise within Rent-A-Center, the company continues to seek further growth opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to open up our 19th Rent-A-Center store with this expansion into Harlan,” said Raintree President Kevin Webb. “We look forward to delivering high-quality home furnishings and electronics to this wonderful Kentucky community.”