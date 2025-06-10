Premier Acquires ColorTyme Franchises

The Premier Companies recently acquired ColorTyme’s four franchises, totaling six stores. The acquisition marks a full-circle moment for Premier CEO and Founder Trooper Earle, as Earle began in rent-to-own at ColorTyme more than forty years ago.

“I started my industry career in 1983 as a Manager Trainee for ColorTyme,” said Earle. “And here we are, 42 years later, and my company has acquired the brand.”

Earle notes that the ColorTyme stores fit perfectly within the Premier infrastructure, which offers franchisees a hands-on, fully engaged approach. He also said that the four franchisees have the option to maintain the ColorTyme brand or transition to Premier – they include:

Joe Bird – who owns J&M Leasing, LLC dba ColorTyme in Pawtucket, Rhode Island L&J Leasing, LLC dba ColorTyme in Woonsocket, Rhode Island C&O Leasing, LLC dba ColorTyme in Manchester, New Hampshire

Ray Bird – who owns TNL Rentals LLC dba ColorTyme in Providence, Rhode Island

Jeff Humphrey – who owns Rental Systems of Bloomington Inc. dba ColorTyme in Bloomington, Indiana

Jeffrey Tepper – who owns TWT Leasing Inc. dba ColorTyme in Danville, Virginia

“The Bird Group at ColorTyme is super-excited for the Premier acquisition of the ColorTyme franchise system,” said Joe Bird. “We look forward to being part of such a supportive and growing organization – our future is bright with options to open new stores in viable markets! Thank you to Trooper and his entire staff, who have given us such a warm welcome into the Premier family.”