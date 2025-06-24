Natural State Leasing Opens New Arkansas Aaron’s

Co-Owner John Raines (with certificate) and Store Manager Brian Miller (with scissors) celebrate the recent grand opening of the 6th Natural State Leasing Aaron’s franchise, in Clarksville, Arkansas.

APRO member Natural State Leasing Corporation dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership has opened up its 6th franchise location. Owned and operated by brothers John and Mitch Raines, the franchise’s new addition will serve the community of Clarksville, Arkansas.

The Clarksville store celebrated its grand opening in early June, with a strong showing of support from company leadership and the community. John Raines welcomed Aaron’s Company CEO Cory Miller, Aaron’s and BrandsMart USA President Steve Olsen, Arkansas State Representative Aaron Pilkington, members of Aaron’s Franchise Operations leadership team, and local team members.

Aaron’s leadership, local officials, chamber representatives, and community members celebrate the store’s grand opening. The Clarksville store decked out in grand opening style, ready to welcome guests and celebrate with the community. Aaron’s President Steve Olsen (L) and Aaron’s CEO Cory Miller (R) surround Clarksville Store Manager Brian Miller (C) with support.

“Our family has been in the Aaron’s business since 1995, and Mitch and I have personally been franchisees since 2001,” said John. “We’re extremely excited about the direction Aaron’s new ownership and CEO are taking with the company, and our confidence in their vision is why we decided to begin opening up new stores again.”

According to Mitch, Clarksville was one of several markets the Raineses identified to expand their company footprint, and since they already had people with experience in the market – especially longtime manager Brian Miller – they thought Clarksville would be a perfect fit.