MRDA Annual Event Showcases the Heart of RTO

The team from Arona Home Essentials is all smiles at the Heartland Tradeshow: (back row L to R) Tony Brown, Alex Morales, Sean Knupp, Korey Brennan, Tracy Young, and Lauren Talicska; (front row L to R) Jon Jackson and Angela Coash Bennett.

The Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) recently held the 2025 Heartland of America Regional Tradeshow, bringing together Missouri’s rent-to-own dealers and vendors for three days packed with business, education, and plenty of networking. This year’s event drew 86 rental dealers from 12 companies, along with 90 vendors representing 45 companies with 71 booths on the show floor.

The action started day one with the always-popular “Tiger” John Cleek & Ben Neuharth Memorial MRDA Buddy Bass Tournament, where fisherfolk tested their al-lure (!) out on the water. Sponsored by Corsicana Mattress Company, Ashley Furniture Industries, and AUTCO Distributing Inc. (Crosley Home Products), the tournament was chaired by MRDA President John Cleek, Jr. Charlie Windsor of National TV Sales & Rental and his high-school fishing captain, Cole Breeden (pinch-casting for Charlie’s dad, Aaron Windsor) earned first-place with 10.2 pounds of qualifying bass. John Cleek, Jr., and Darryl Darling of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales came in a close second with 10.12 pounds.

Charlie Windsor (R) and his stand-in fishing partner, Cole Breeden (L), show off their catches of the day. Lauren Talicska (far R) and her son CJ (to her L) proudly accept their 4th-place fishing tournament trophies. The WOW Brands crew celebrates a successful day on the green. (L to R) Laura Cox, Marcus Marter, and Anthony Degregory.

That evening, the Tiger Social and an after-party in Cleek’s Presidential Suite set the tone for three days of industry connection. Both of the day’s events honored the memories of former APRO President “Tiger” John Cleek and former National Rent To Own Regional Manager Ben Neuharth, legends within both the MRDA and the rent-to-own industry as a whole.

The next morning began bright and early with the Mark Windsor Memorial Golf Tournament. Chaired by Rick Rineberg of Rental City Inc. and sponsored by C&L Supply Inc., the event honors former APRO Board Member and National TV Founder Mark Windsor. First Place Team went to Daniel Cohen of Tech Pro, Anthony Degregory of WOW Brands, Joe Hickey of Audit Advantage, and Steve Wilmsmeier of AUTCO. Dan Anderson of Ashley Furniture won Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin Back 9. Laura Cox of WOW Brands had some serious beginner’s luck – it was her first time golfing, and she went home with three trophies, including Closest to the Pin Front 9!

Following a bustling vendor showcase that facilitated almost $1 million in sales, the annual banquet and awards presentation brought everyone together to recognize sponsors and celebrate the winners of the golf and fishing events, who received trophies from MRDA President John Cleek, Jr.

(L to R) Robby Tyson of King of Promotions, Ray McDowell of Advanced Rent To Own, and Darren Peterson of Sealy Mattress Company reunite at the Heartland Show. The team from Rent One enjoys the festive tradeshow environment: (L to R) Sierra Garrett, Kathy Little (back), Jerica Norvell (front), Missy Pruitt, and Charles Cole. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) joins father and son Andrew Hajduk (C) and Daniel Hajduk (R) at their “tastefully obnoxious” Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc. booth.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman also spoke at the banquet about the importance of industry advocacy at both the state and federal levels, and the vital role state rental dealer associations and PACs play in protecting rent-to-own livelihoods. Additionally, two Missouri lobbyists shared how they work behind the scenes to safeguard rental dealers against damaging legislation.

Pete Shau leads a lively roundtable discussion of today’s hot RTO topics.

The Tradeshow concluded with product training sessions led by Ashley Furniture Industries and Whirlpool Corporation, and a panel and roundtable discussion moderated by The RTO Show Podcast host Pete Shau of Buddy Mac Holdings LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings. Panelists included Victor Adams of Buddy Mac, Dennis Politte of Cleek’s, Mike Skehan of Buddy Mac, and Jim Webb from National TV. The conversation sparked a lot of audience participation, covering topics like hiring and employee retention, training best practices, and how to use social media and video content to boost sales.

The new MRDA Board of Directors was selected during the event, with three new faces coming into leadership this year: Sean Knupp and Lance Beshore, both of Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials, and Eric Glissman of Keller’s Rental Place Inc., dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership, joined the board. Mike Skehan will take over as Secretary/Treasurer, while the rest of the board remains the same, with John Cleek, Jr., continuing as President and Aaron Windsor as Vice President.

“The 2025 Heartland Show was a tremendous event, and a great time was had by all,” said Cleek Jr. “Everyone walked away with a positive experience, and we invite all rent-to-own dealers and vendors to come to next year’s tradeshow, scheduled for June 9-11, 2026.”

“I always look forward to the Heartland show,” added Smitherman. “MRDA consistently delivers an exceptional event – well-organized, impactful, and set in a beautiful location that truly showcases the heart of our industry.”

Click here to view the 2025 Heartland Show photo album.