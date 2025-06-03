Morton Named Chief Operations Officer at Benefit Marketing Solutions

Jeremy Morton, Chief Operations Officer at Benefit Marketing Solutions.

APRO member Benefit Marketing Solutions (BMS) has announced the promotion of Jeremy Morton to Chief Operations Officer. Morton has been with BMS for 17 years, including the last three as Senior Vice President of Operations, where he played a key role in driving operational improvement and structural transformation.

“Assuming the role of Chief Operations Officer is both an honor and a significant responsibility,” said Morton. “On a personal level, it represents the culmination of years spent building relationships and gaining in-depth knowledge of the RTO industry, which I consider my work family. Professionally, it offers the opportunity to lead initiatives at BMS that enhance client revenue growth, compliance, industry support, and operational efficiencies.”

Morton credits his long-standing motivation to the strong partnerships he has built with clients and the opportunity to collaborate with talented colleagues who are focused on continuous improvement. “Witnessing the impact of our efforts with clients and customers has been incredibly rewarding,” he added.

During his tenure as SVP of Operations, Morton led efforts to streamline BMS’s claims process by incorporating client feedback, embracing new technologies, reducing requirements, and optimizing operational efficiencies. The result: increased claims payouts, improved client satisfaction, and positive feedback from industry events.

Jeremy Morton at APRO’s 2025 Legislative Conference with BMS CEO Brad Denison, and Senior Vice President of Business Development, James MacAlpine.

Looking ahead, Morton’s top priorities include enhancing enrollment processes to support increased online consumer transactions, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, streamlining processes and procedures to improve client experiences, and ensuring alignment between strategic goals and daily operations.

Beyond operations, Morton is passionate about fostering employee engagement. “In the most recent employee survey, 100% of our colleagues reported that their manager genuinely cares about them as individuals,” he said. “This high level of engagement translates into colleagues who enjoy their roles and deliver best-in-class services to our clients, which I believe is our greatest asset.”

Outside of work, Morton is an avid pickleball player, a car enthusiast, and enjoys any activity involving competition.

APRO congratulates Jeremy Morton on his well-earned promotion and looks forward to his continued leadership and impact within the RTO community.