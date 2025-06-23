In Memoriam: Darrell Tissot

An icon in the RTO industry, Darrell Tissot served on the APRO Board of Directors from 1991-1999. He served as First Vice President from 1995-1997, as President in 1998, and as Immediate Past President in 1999. He was honored with the President’s Award of Excellence in 2000, and the Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. Darrell will be missed, but his legacy will live on through all who knew him.

July 12, 1943 — June 20, 2025

Darrell L. Tissot, age 81, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025 in Milford, OH.

He was born July 12, 1943 in Mowrystown, OH, son of the late Earl L. Tissot and Helen L. Fender Tissot.

He was a member of the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church; Sardinia and Hillsboro Masonic Lodges; was a graduate of Whiteoak High School and Morehead State University; Hillsboro Elks Lodge; member and past president of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, the TRIB Buying Group and APRO Trade Association. Darrell was a life long philanthropist and supporter of many charitable organizations in Highland County.

Surviving is his wife, Jane Tissot whom he married October 24, 1964, daughter, Sherri (Nordany) Quinones, son, Mike (Angela) Tissot, 4 grandchildren, David Quinones, Matthew Quinones, Jacob Tissot, Paige Tissot, and his brother, Dannie Tissot.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Tissot, and his Father & Mother-law, Lou & Helen Yochum.

Services will be held at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 1:00 pm with Darrell’s brother-in-law, Glenn Hess officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Mowrystown Presbyterian Church Tuesday, 10:00 am to1:00 pm. Masonic services will be held just prior to the start of the funeral service.

Contributions in Darrell’s memory may be made to the Mowrystown Presbyterian Church or Kamp Dovetail. The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.