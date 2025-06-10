Arkansas Rental Dealers Elect New Board

The Board of Directors of the Arkansas Rental Dealers Association (ARDA) recently met to discuss its dues, website, and APRO participation, and to elect its new officers and members.

Candice Hill of Rental Concepts West LLC dba RNR Tire Express turned over the ARDA presidency to Michael Skehan of Buddy Mac Holdings LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, who had been serving as the organization’s Treasurer. Jose Palacios of Hawpond Partners Inc. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership was elected as ARDA’s new Vice President, Doug McAlister of Buddy Mac Holdings LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings is the association’s new Treasurer, Hill will serve as its new Secretary, Brandon Cummings of Don’s E-Z Pay Inc. was voted in as Member At Large, and Wally Moon of Protect-A-Bed / JSRoyal Home will serve as the board’s vendor representative.

“I connected with Candice at this year’s APRO Legislative Conference,” said Skehan. “We spent time together talking about the RTO industry with our local legislators, and she eventually asked whether I’d be interested in becoming ARDA President. I couldn’t say no! I look forward to taking ARDA to the next level through participation in state legislation and meetings to plan and protect the future of rent-to-own in Arkansas.”

Once the new board was established, it approved an ARDA member dues reduction in order to reward current members and attract new ones, and voted to discontinue use of the association’s current website in lieu of a state association landing page on the APRO website.

Board members also agreed to continue its contributions to APRO’s Charitable Foundation Employees Disaster Relief Fund and Scholarship Fund, as well as its sponsorship of two Legislative Fellows at APRO’s annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.