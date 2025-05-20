TRIB Retreat Rules in St. Lucia

TRIB Group held its annual retreat earlier this month on the picturesque Eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia. Over a handful of days, 73 TRIB members and guests – the event’s second-highest attendance to date – enjoyed birthday celebrations, exotic excursions, and royalty-like resort amenities, along with lots of collegial camaraderie.

TRIB Retreat attendees enjoyed the open sea during a daytrip aboard a catamaran, sailing around the island of St. Lucia. TRIB Retreat golfers (L to R) Kevin Silvers, Tom Van Dyke, Randy Lewis, and Dennis Shields, loved the course of green and skies of blue. James MacAlpine and Joe Fischer all smiles and ready to roll as they gear up for a day on the greens.

Hosted at the lush Royalton St. Lucia resort, the TRIB Retreat kicked off with an arrival cocktail party, followed by a full open-schedule day, so participants could unwind on their own timetable. Over the following few days, outings included an afternoon catamaran expedition that took attendees sailing to see the island’s dramatic Piton Mountains with a stop for snorkeling before a spectacular sunset return, as well as a gorgeous golf game for 19 participants.

Dan Fisher (L), John Cleek, Jr. (C), and Mike Kays (R) all celebrated their birthdays during the TRIB Retreat in St. Lucia.

Three rent-to-own leaders celebrated birthdays during the retreat – John Cleek, Jr., of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales, Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own, and Mike Kays of Ashley Furniture Industries – tripling the event’s spirit of celebration. A lavish farewell dinner at the Diamond Club Deck capped off the retreat with stunning views, delicious food, and fun with friends.

“The TRIB retreats not only offer unlimited opportunities for collaboration, idea-sharing, and trust-building in a relaxed environment, but also lead to long-term partnerships and lifelong bonds within our industry,” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “They promote a sense of community, with shared experiences that are cherished and members that feel more engaged overall.”

Shields also announced that next year’s TRIB Retreat will be held in May 2026 in the Florida Keys.