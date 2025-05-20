Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
TRIB Retreat Rules in St. Lucia

TRIB Group held its annual retreat earlier this month on the picturesque Eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia. Over a handful of days, 73 TRIB members and guests – the event’s second-highest attendance to date – enjoyed birthday celebrations, exotic excursions, and royalty-like resort amenities, along with lots of collegial camaraderie.

TRIB Retreat attendees enjoyed the open sea during a daytrip aboard a catamaran, sailing around the island of St. Lucia.
TRIB Retreat golfers (L to R) Kevin Silvers, Tom Van Dyke, Randy Lewis, and Dennis Shields, loved the course of green and skies of blue.
James MacAlpine and Joe Fischer all smiles and ready to roll as they gear up for a day on the greens.

Hosted at the lush Royalton St. Lucia resort, the TRIB Retreat kicked off with an arrival cocktail party, followed by a full open-schedule day, so participants could unwind on their own timetable. Over the following few days, outings included an afternoon catamaran expedition that took attendees sailing to see the island’s dramatic Piton Mountains with a stop for snorkeling before a spectacular sunset return, as well as a gorgeous golf game for 19 participants.

Dan Fisher (L), John Cleek, Jr. (C), and Mike Kays (R) all celebrated their birthdays during the TRIB Retreat in St. Lucia.

Three rent-to-own leaders celebrated birthdays during the retreat – John Cleek, Jr., of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales, Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own, and Mike Kays of Ashley Furniture Industries – tripling the event’s spirit of celebration. A lavish farewell dinner at the Diamond Club Deck capped off the retreat with stunning views, delicious food, and fun with friends.

“The TRIB retreats not only offer unlimited opportunities for collaboration, idea-sharing, and trust-building in a relaxed environment, but also lead to long-term partnerships and lifelong bonds within our industry,” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “They promote a sense of community, with shared experiences that are cherished and members that feel more engaged overall.”

Shields also announced that next year’s TRIB Retreat will be held in May 2026 in the Florida Keys.

The leadership from Mike Strong Inc. dba Mike’s Rent-To-Own made St. Lucia a family affair (L to R): Angela Strong-McCool, Mike Strong, and Michael Strong.
APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R) and his wife, Marina (L), soaking up the St. Lucia sun.
Attendees revel in the stunning views of St. Lucia’s lush coastline and iconic Pitons from the deck of a catamaran.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 