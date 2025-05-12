Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
The Power of Habit: How Small Steps Lead to Big Changes

By Charles Smitherman

2020 was a weird time for everyone. Many people took up new hobbies to pass the newfound time. For me, I had a Forrest Gump reaction – I started running, and running. I didn’t set out to run every day. It began unintentionally – just a few consecutive days of running, that soon became weeks, then months. As the days added up, so did my commitment to the streak. Before I knew it, I was on a 387-day running streak that ended only when my wife hid my running shoes and blocked the door to force me to rest for my upcoming run across the Grand Canyon, an idea I took up and trained for during the streak.

There were days when running was the last thing I wanted to do – when I was sick, exhausted, traveling, or recovering from a grueling trail race. Yet, the longer the streak continued, the harder it became to break. It wasn’t about the miles anymore; it was about the habit.

Stephen Covey, in his book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, emphasizes the importance of habits in shaping our lives. He writes, “Sow a thought, reap an action; sow an action, reap a habit; sow a habit, reap a character; sow a character, reap a destiny.” This progression underscores how our daily actions, no matter how small, can lead to significant transformations over time.

This concept aligns seamlessly with the Kaizen philosophy – the idea that small, continuous improvements lead to substantial progress. By focusing on manageable, incremental steps, we can avoid feeling overwhelmed by the magnitude of our goals. Instead of fixating on the end result, we concentrate on the process, trusting that consistency will carry us forward.

Covey’s first three habits – Be Proactive, Begin with the End in Mind, and Put First Things First – serve as a roadmap for personal effectiveness. Being proactive means taking responsibility for our actions and recognizing that we have the power to choose our responses. Beginning with the end in mind encourages us to envision our goals clearly, providing direction and purpose. Putting first things first reminds us to prioritize our time and energy on activities that align with our objectives.

Applying these principles to fitness, it’s not about making drastic changes overnight. It’s about establishing routines that become second nature. Whether it’s committing to a daily walk or choosing healthier meals, these consistent actions build momentum and become something you just do. You walk or run because you are a walker or runner, you eat healthy because you are a healthy eater.

If you’re new to fitness or finding it hard to stay motivated, start small. Commit to a simple, achievable habit – like a 10-minute walk or a one-mile run each day – for a week. Observe how this small commitment influences your mindset and energy levels. As the habit takes root, you’ll find it easier to build upon it, gradually incorporating more activities that support your health and well-being.

Remember, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. By focusing on consistent, purposeful actions, we lay the foundation for lasting change.

For more about the power of habit for your work, health, well-being, and business, I highly recommend reading or re-reading The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 