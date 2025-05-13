Texas Rental Dealers Make Triumphant Return to Capitol

TARA members on the steps of the Texas Capitol. (L to R) James MacAlpine, Rafael Collazo, A.J. Arthus, Donny Youngblood, Michael Gughiocello, and Charles Smitherman.

The Texas Association of Rental Agencies (TARA), recently relit the flames of advocacy in Austin, Texas. For the first time in many, many years, TARA members gathered for a brief business meeting and wrapped up with a series of legislative visits on the hill.

The day kicked off with a business meeting where they reviewed the TARA bylaws, discussed potential activities for 2025 and 2026, and celebrated the newly installed officers, including:

President: A.J. Arthus , Owner of Arthus Enterprises Inc. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership

, Owner of Vice President: Rafael Collazo , Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bear Rental Purchase Ltd. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership

, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Secretary/Treasurer: Michael Gughiocello, Manager of MAKA Rental Purchase Inc. dba Premier Rental Purchase

The group also explored strategies for engaging both current and former members and expanding participation in future networking opportunities. TARA currently has 16 dealer members and six associate members, and is looking to add to the ranks. Those interested in joining TARA can contact info@rtohq.org for more information.

A picture-perfect moment with Troke and Youngblood… and Smitherman making a surprise cameo! Gughiocello and Smitherman are suited up and ready to spread the RTO message at the Capitol! Arthus, Collazo, and Youngblood proudly representing TARA in Austin.

The group in front of the Texas Capitol, with the iconic Goddess of Liberty standing tall above the dome – a symbol of justice and independence guiding their advocacy efforts.

During lunch, attendees heard from Dale Robertson of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, who provided insights into the organization’s work to maintain Texas’s status as a global economic powerhouse. Robertson highlighted that Texas currently ranks as the eighth-largest economy in the world, with a workforce of 15 million – the highest number of working Texans in the state’s history – and more than 3 million small businesses. He encouraged attendees to become active at both the state and local levels to help shape Texas’s economic future.

It was then time to hit the hill, led by APRO Vice President Jen Troke. The team met with six different Senate and House Representative offices. TARA members shared the RTO story and its community impact, engaging in meaningful conversations with legislative staff who had great questions, and offered to serve as resources and advocates for the industry should it ever be needed.

“State legislative days play a vital role in our industry advocacy strategy of promoting and sharing the wonderful things about the RTO industry with those who control and maintain our state statutes,” said APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “It is exciting to see groups like TARA revitalize their presence in Austin, and I am excited about returning in 2027 when the Texas legislature reconvenes.”

Special thanks to the TARA leadership team for reigniting RTO advocacy in Texas – proudly standing under the watchful gaze of the Capitol’s Goddess of Liberty.