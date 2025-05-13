Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Texas Rental Dealers Make Triumphant Return to Capitol

TARA members on the steps of the Texas Capitol. (L to R) James MacAlpine, Rafael Collazo, A.J. Arthus, Donny Youngblood, Michael Gughiocello, and Charles Smitherman.

The Texas Association of Rental Agencies (TARA), recently relit the flames of advocacy in Austin, Texas. For the first time in many, many years, TARA members gathered for a brief business meeting and wrapped up with a series of legislative visits on the hill.

The day kicked off with a business meeting where they reviewed the TARA bylaws, discussed potential activities for 2025 and 2026, and celebrated the newly installed officers, including:

  • President: A.J. Arthus, Owner of Arthus Enterprises Inc. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership
  • Vice President: Rafael Collazo, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bear Rental Purchase Ltd. dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership
  • Secretary/Treasurer: Michael Gughiocello, Manager of MAKA Rental Purchase Inc. dba Premier Rental Purchase

The group also explored strategies for engaging both current and former members and expanding participation in future networking opportunities. TARA currently has 16 dealer members and six associate members, and is looking to add to the ranks. Those interested in joining TARA can contact info@rtohq.org for more information.

A picture-perfect moment with Troke and Youngblood… and Smitherman making a surprise cameo! 
Gughiocello and Smitherman are suited up and ready to spread the RTO message at the Capitol!
Arthus, Collazo, and Youngblood proudly representing TARA in Austin.
The group in front of the Texas Capitol, with the iconic Goddess of Liberty standing tall above the dome – a symbol of justice and independence guiding their advocacy efforts.

During lunch, attendees heard from Dale Robertson of the Texas Economic Development Corporation, who provided insights into the organization’s work to maintain Texas’s status as a global economic powerhouse. Robertson highlighted that Texas currently ranks as the eighth-largest economy in the world, with a workforce of 15 million – the highest number of working Texans in the state’s history – and more than 3 million small businesses. He encouraged attendees to become active at both the state and local levels to help shape Texas’s economic future.

It was then time to hit the hill, led by APRO Vice President Jen Troke. The team met with six different Senate and House Representative offices. TARA members shared the RTO story and its community impact, engaging in meaningful conversations with legislative staff who had great questions, and offered to serve as resources and advocates for the industry should it ever be needed.

“State legislative days play a vital role in our industry advocacy strategy of promoting and sharing the wonderful things about the RTO industry with those who control and maintain our state statutes,” said APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “It is exciting to see groups like TARA revitalize their presence in Austin, and I am excited about returning in 2027 when the Texas legislature reconvenes.”

Special thanks to the TARA leadership team for reigniting RTO advocacy in Texas – proudly standing under the watchful gaze of the Capitol’s Goddess of Liberty.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar



Popular Resources

Sign up for APRO Today

Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy · APRO Antitrust Policy

Facebook Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Youtube Flickr

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 