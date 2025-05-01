Rentown Acquires Central Rent 2 Own

Kit Knight (L) and Kacee Hayes (R) – along with Kit’s wife, Julie (not pictured) – are joining forces as Central Rent 2 Own becomes part of Rentown this June.

APRO member AAA Rent To Own of Idaho, Inc. dba Rentown recently announced its acquisition of Idaho-based Central Rent 2 Own as of June 1, 2025, growing its store locations from five to nine total in the Pacific Northwest.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Central Rent 2 Own to the Rentown family,” said Rentown Owner Kacee Hayes. “This marks a significant step in the expansion of our presence and service, unifying our market across Eastern Washington, Eastern Oregon, and Idaho.”

Rentown was founded in 1990 by Gary Hughes; Hayes joined the company in 2008 as an accountant. She was promoted to manager, then to partner in 2017. In 2020, she bought the company, which currently has three Idaho stores and one Oregon location.

Central Rent 2 Own was founded in 1977 by Curtis Knight, Sr., as a TV repair shop, transitioning into a rent-to-own business by 1987. In 2009, the second-generation, Kit and Julie Knight, took over the company, which currently has four Idaho stores and one location in Washington state. The Knights and all their employees will continue on as Rentown team members once the business rebrands in June.

“The Central team – including Kit and Julie Knight – will be an invaluable asset in shaping the future success of our combined organizations,” Hayes said. “By bringing together the deep-rooted experience of both companies, we’re poised to become a premier independent rent-to-own dealer in the Northwest U.S.”