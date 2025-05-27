Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
Rental Concepts Celebrates Hero Mom with New Car

Deserving mama Tracy Fleetwood (L) and Rental Concepts President David Harrison (R) show off Fleetwood’s brand-new 2025 Buick Envista Sport.

APRO member Rental Concepts LLC dba RNR Tire Express once again honored a deserving mom with its Mother’s Day New Car Giveaway. Clarksville, Arkansas’ Tracy Fleetwood was surprised with a 2025 Buick Envista Sport at the company’s Russellville, Arkansas location, thanks to sponsorship by Rental Concepts and Nexen Tire, and a glowing nomination from her 13-year-old daughter.

The Mother’s Day giveaway was begun years ago by Rental Concepts President David Harrison, in honor of his own mother. David saw her struggle raising four children on her own, and repaid her by gifting her a new car once he could manage it. Her gratitude and happiness inspired the annual giveaway.

“Being able to give my mom a new car was really special,” said Harrison. “It was so impactful to her life that this was just a no-brainer for me. To be able to share this experience with other hardworking moms is near and dear to my heart.”

Giveaway winner Tracy Fleetwood, pictured holding flowers from the Rental Concepts team, was selected from more than 6,400 nominations to receive a brand-new car for her everyday heroism.

Professionally, Fleetwood has selflessly served as a police officer and dispatcher, but personally, she’s even more impressive. Not only has Fleetwood opened up her heart and home through adoption, but she also gave the gift of life to a friend by donating 72% of her liver. When her teenage daughter heard the RNR Mother’s Day New Car Giveaway commercial on the radio, she wanted to tell the world about her real-life hero mom.

“Being nominated by my 13-year-old as her hero is huge,” Fleetwood said. “What teenager thinks her mom is cool? Winning the 2025 Buick Envista Sport from RNR Tire Express is unbelievable, but hearing what my daughter wrote about me means even more. I’m so grateful for this incredible recognition and gift.”

