Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Premier Companies Acquires Woodville Rental

One of three Woodville Rental Co. stores, located in Toledo, Ohio.

Woodville Rental Co. – APRO’s longest-standing rental dealer member at 43 years – has been acquired by The Premier Companies.

Woodville Rental was founded in 1982 in Toledo, Ohio, by the late Zale Kohler. Zale owned and operated three retail appliance and electronics stores affiliated with Curtis Mathes when corporate sent him to Texas to learn about a new program the company was pioneering: rent-to-own.

“He tried it out in a little corner of one of his stores,” said his son Mark Kohler, Woodville’s most recent Owner & President. “Dad placed a three-inch newspaper ad for renting 19” televisions, and the phones rang off the hook with customers interested in a new way to own a TV.”

Woodville Rental’s most recent Owner & President, second-generation rental dealer Mark Kohler.

By 1984, Zale decided to take the company completely rent-to-own. Mark became involved in the family business the following year, helping grow Woodville Rental to four locations and expand its offerings into furniture, computers, and more. Mark and Zale together won the 2023 TRIB Group President’s Award – “a huge honor,” Mark noted. But his RTO career had an even higher peak.

“I’m proudest of the relationships we created,” said Mark. “Employees became like family, with an average tenure of about 12 years, but with many staff members staying with us for 20 to 30 years. We built customer relationships that were multi-generational; many current customers are the grandchildren of original customers. And many of our vendors and other rental dealers became dear friends over the years.”

As he approached 60, Mark felt the time was right to explore exit options. He began seeking a buyer for the business that would provide opportunities for employees to keep on succeeding and advancing in their careers, would maintain the Woodville Rental name and legacy, and would continue serving and taking care of customers as the company’s top priority.

Premier and its Founder, President, & CEO Trooper Earle checked all of Woodville’s buyer boxes, and the Premier and Woodville teams have been working together for the past two years to ensure a smooth transition.

The Premier Companies owner Trooper Earle.

“Our collaboration really worked out well,” Earle said. “While we own the business and the people work for us, Premier wants businesses with the people there who helped get them where they are. Mark genuinely cares about his people, some of whom had been with Woodville for decades – both things that attracted us to his company. I actually asked one longtime employee why he was still with Woodville 25 years later, and with tears in his eyes, he just said, ‘This is home.’ That’s the kind of people we want at Premier stores.”

While Earle said Premier is bringing much more systemic structure, new technologies, and employee training to the company (through Premier University), the business will retain the Woodville name for a while, at least, because – as Earle puts it – “it would be foolish to toss out 43 years of a well-earned remarkable reputation and Toledo customer goodwill.”

However, Earle also said the future of Woodville Rental is not with The Premier Companies as a corporate store.

“Our goal is to either transition the stores to the current managers or to someone else and let them fulfill the dream of ownership as a Premier franchisee,” said Earle. “Whenever a franchisee within our organization wants to exit the business, our goal is to help them exit and keep the store open through either another franchisee, a current employee, or someone new seeking to franchise.”

As for Mark Kohler, he says his future will be full of activities he loves almost as much as rent-to-own: spending more time with his wife and family, and doing more traveling, gardening, cooking, cycling, and exploring the great outdoors.

Congratulations, Mark – you’ll be missed!

Upcoming Events

View Calendar



Popular Resources

Sign up for APRO Today

Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy · APRO Antitrust Policy

Facebook Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Copyright © · All Rights Reserved · APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook Twitter Youtube Flickr

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 