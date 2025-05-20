Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
Illinois Rental Dealers Hold Annual Meeting and Advocacy Day in Springfield

IRDA advocates meet with Illinois Senate Minority Leader John Curran (R-IL) (C): (L to R) Dave Scoggins, Charles Smitherman, Kelly Martin, Gopal Reddy, Larry Carrico, Kevin Milliron.

The Illinois Rental Dealers Association (IRDA) continued its tradition of strong state-level engagement with its recent annual meeting and legislative day in Springfield, Illinois. This signature event brought together dealers from across the state for a day of business, discussion, and advocacy at the historic and beautiful Illinois State Capitol.

The morning began with IRDA’s annual business meeting, where members reviewed the association’s bylaws, approved amendments to the dues structure, and elected a new Board of Directors. Kelly Martin, COO of SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One, will continue to serve as President, and Larry Carrico, CEO of Rent One, will return as Treasurer. Three new board members were elected to the board:

  • Vice President: Joe O’Neill, Regional Manager for Rent One
  • Board Member: Chris Bruce, Store Manager for Rent One
  • Board Member: Dave Scroggins, Regional Manager for Aaron’s, LLC

The group also committed to supporting two Legislative Fellows for APRO’s 2026 Legislative Conference, a program designed to train and expand advocacy and leadership within the RTO industry.

IRDA members discuss the importance of RTO with House Republican Leader Toni McCombie (R-IL).
IRDA Treasurer Larry Carrico shares insights on the RTO industry with House Representative Michael J. Coffey, Jr. (R-IL).
IRDA members connect with House Representatives Dave Severin (R-IL) and Jackie Haas (R-IL).

The meeting was joined by APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, who provided updates on APRO’s ongoing support of IRDA and the importance of collaboration across state and national advocacy efforts. He shared insights on APRO’s annual Legislative Conference and emphasized the value of continued engagement with policymakers at every level.

Carrico visits with Senator Terri Bryant (R-IL), continuing the conversation on how the RTO industry serves communities throughout the state.

Following the meeting – hosted by IRDA member and APRO Board Director Gopal Reddy, CEO of Action Development Corporation, dba Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership – the group made its way to the Illinois Capitol for a full afternoon of legislative meetings. Dealers met with ten legislators from IRDA member home districts, including meaningful discussions with House Minority Leader Tony McCombie (R-IL) and Senate Minority Leader John Curran (R-IL). The IRDA delegation shared the story of rent-to-own and its vital role in Illinois communities, with lawmakers expressing appreciation for the local impact of IRDA members and their businesses.

Smitherman commended IRDA’s leadership for its continued commitment to advocacy: “State legislative days like this are essential opportunities to tell our stories, build relationships, and ensure that lawmakers understand the value and impact of the rent-to-own industry.”

IRDA’s annual day in Springfield is a testament to the strength and consistency of its leadership and members. With new members on board, a strong partnership with APRO, and a renewed focus on outreach, IRDA is well-positioned to continue making an impact both in the statehouse and across the state.

