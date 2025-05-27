Florida Rental Dealers Honor Past, Commit to Future

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) receives a check from FRDA for the APRO Charitable Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund honoring Kirk Kaye (passed) and Impact RTO’s Daniel Ruiz-Perez (R).

The Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA) recently held its annual meeting, attracting 156 attendees to the stylish Hotel Haya in Tampa, Florida’s historic Ybor City district.

The meeting began with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at a VIP Happy Hour, followed the next morning by the association’s Annual Member Meeting. Led by FRDA President Chris Kale, Jr., the meeting opened with his father and Partner at Happy’s Home Centers Inc., Chris Kale, Sr., honoring the memory of Terry Beville, who served as Chief Financial Officer for Bi-Rite for more than 25 years and was a rent-to-own industry leader. Kale noted that FRDA will continue to contribute to the APRO Charitable Foundation Scholarship Fund on Beville’s behalf. Beville’s daughter, Sharon Tomaszewski – Co-Owner of CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King – also spoke lovingly about her late, great, dad.

Mike Zagar, Director of Franchise Operations for Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, addressed the audience on the importance of legislative advocacy at both the state and federal levels, and announced a new advocacy initiative for FRDA members: the organization will alternate years with visits to the state capitol and visits to their legislators’ local district offices. The first such “District Advocacy Blitz” is scheduled for this September.

Impact RTO team members (L to R) Paul Metivier, Sachin Rama, Jonathan Hobbs, Daniel Ruiz-Perez, and Jason Winters take the opportunity to get together. (L to R) Dan Sattuck of Great Rooms Spring Hill LLC and Josh Ciesicki, Kali Langschwager, and Nikki Figueroa of Great Rooms Central LLC enjoy the Tampa Nights Party. (L to R) Chris Kale, Sr., Sharon Tomaszewski, and APRO Director of Marketing & Communications Amberlee Maya have a Sunshine State reunion.

The team from Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A. – Title Sponsor for the event – hosts a colorful booth at the Vendor Fair. (L to R) Janelle Edgar, Mike Helton, and Alicia Holloway.

Paul Metivier of Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center, FRDA Immediate Past President, presented the Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award to Daniel Ruiz-Perez, a Regional Manager with Impact RTO (read more about how Ruiz-Perez earned this honor here). FRDA also presented the APRO Charitable Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund with a $4,000 check on behalf of both Kaye and Ruiz-Perez.

RNR Tire Express Training Development Coordinator Will Jackson was a featured speaker at the event, talking to participants about going From Cleats to Clipboards – how to transition smoothly from being a high performer to an organizational leader. Following lunch, the meeting continued with roundtable discussions on topics like hot products, sales strategies, and collections tactics.

The Vendor Fair buzzed with 44 exhibitor booths, and the Tampa Nights Party at Las Novedades spotlighted the rich historic flavor of Ybor City, complete with a station for hand-rolled cigars – once Tampa’s primary industry.