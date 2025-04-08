The Case for Consistency: One Step at a Time

When people ask how to run a marathon, an Ironman triathlon, or even just start a new workout routine, my answer is simple: one step at a time. It’s that easy – and that hard. Everything else is just a matter of consistency and enduring.

Consistency is the quiet champion of success. Unlike publicly announcing goals, crossing a finish line at a race, or emotional moments of grit, consistency neither demands attention nor is often noticed. It’s not flashy, often taking place literally and figuratively in the dark when no one is looking. It’s actually rather boring at times – an essential and unappreciated characteristic of endurance athletes is a high capacity for boredom.

But it’s the daily choice to move forward – one small step, one workout, one better decision at a time. If finding your “why” helps you push through the tough moments, and commitment devices help keep you honest by bringing your goals to light, then consistency is what actually gets you there.

In a world obsessed with fast, immediate results, this can feel like a letdown. However, the truth is that whether you’re training for an Ironman, trying to maintain a healthy diet, or simply aiming to walk more this month than last, progress is the result of regular, repeated effort… over and over again. It’s waking up early and going out for that run or workout even when you’re tired or it’s cold. It’s the 10-minute walk that doesn’t feel like much at the time. It’s logging a workout when you’re not interested, sore, or not in the mood. These moments accumulate and yield significant results.

Just me, my shadow, and my walking stick during the Everest Challenge – surprisingly, no one wanted to join me!

I’ve written before about the power of Kaizen – the impact of making small, continuous improvements over time. Consistency is where Kaizen lives. Last April, I signed up for an Everest Challenge – a 29,032-foot vertical ascent, which mirrors the height of Mount Everest. This challenge is completed by running, hiking, or crawling over 30 days, totaling roughly 58,070 steps or 3,871 flights of stairs. My approach was to break the total down into smaller, manageable segments, alongside the recovery necessitated from running the descents – 29,032 feet is a staggering number, but 968 feet per day for 30 days is much more manageable.

Whatever your goal or ambition, you don’t need to climb the mountain today – you just need to take the next step. Do that enough days in a row, and suddenly the summit isn’t so far away.

One of my favorite mindset expressions is “the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” But the less quoted truth is that it also continues with the second, the tenth, and the 347th step. There are days when those steps are easy, and days when every single one feels like a grind. The key is to keep moving. Or as the profound recorded voice you hear at airports when exiting through the security doors says – “Don’t stop, please move forward.”

So, if you’re feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure where to begin – start small, and just do it often. Build a streak, not a sprint. Whether it’s waking up early for a morning workout, walking after dinner, choosing water over soda, or squeezing in a short strength session between meetings, those small steps eventually become habits, and the results stack up. One day becomes two. Two becomes a week. A week becomes a lifestyle.

Consistency will not win you medals or recognition on its own, but it’s the foundation that makes every goal achievable. One step at a time.