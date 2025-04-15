Showplace Celebrates Employee Wins

APRO member Showplace Inc. and Buckeye Wheel & Tire, LLC dba RNR Tire Express recently held its annual Showplace Family Employee Appreciation Day at Dave & Buster’s in Hilliard, Ohio. Almost 140 employees and 20 vendors gathered to have fun, play games, and honor team excellence.
“This year’s event was Kentucky Derby-themed,” said company H.R. Manager Amanda Frazier. “And every store also has its own team theme; this year, we saw everything from Disco to the Wizard of Oz. Our winner for best theme was the Mount Gilead, Ohio, store staff, who came as the Average Joe’s team from the comedic movie Dodgeball. What spirit!”
The Showplace Appreciation Day was full of prizes and awards for employees, including many rewards generously donated by the company, its vendors, and other businesses. Awards were presented to individuals and stores based upon 2024 accomplishments and successes, as well as years of company service.
“Employees need recognition to thrive in the workplace,” Frazier said. “Our Appreciation Day is about acknowledging all the dedication and hard work our employees put into their jobs and our organization every day.”
Among the event’s award winners were:
- Showplace Store of the Year – Marion, Ohio
- Showplace Home Office Employee of the Year – Rick LeRoy, Vice President of Finance & Administration
- Showplace General Manager of the Year – DeAnna Jones, Marion, Ohio
- Showplace Rookie of the Year – Keri Littell, Mount Gilead, Ohio
- Showplace Sales Representative of the Year – Tim Thompson & Stephanie Harper, Marion, Ohio
- Showplace Account Manager of the Year – James Oehlers & Heather Ayers, Marion, Ohio
- Showcase Product Care Specialist of the Year – Tyler Clay & Daniel Long, Mount Gilead, Ohio
- Showcase “Right Hand” Employee of the Year – Jon Howe, Bucyrus, Ohio
- Showplace Rising Star – Jenn Waddle-Cox, Upper Sandusky, Ohio
- Showplace Vendor of the Year – Flywheel RTO, Keith Brock
- Showplace Spirit Award – Troy Ruehrmund, Home Office Purchasing Manager
- Showplace Top Gun Award – Marion, Ohio team
- RNR Spirit Award – Chris Anderson, Marion, Ohio