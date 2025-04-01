Rent One & RNR Midwest Honor Larry and Sharon Carrico’s 40 Years in Business

The Carrico family – including daughter and Rent One Chief Operating Officer Kelly Martin (far L) and son and Rent One Director of Real Estate Steven Carrico (far R), along with Sharon, Larry, and their grandkids.

APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One and RNR Tire Express – Midwest recently held its annual convention – and celebrated 40 years of Larry and Sharon Carrico’s years of rent-to-own success – with a grand gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. The three-day event included engaging activities and breakout sessions for attendees, as well as a prestigious awards ceremony recognizing top performers throughout the company.

The event opened with a special surprise luncheon held in honor of Larry and Sharon, who started in the RTO industry in 1985 and built SKC Enterprises. Friends and fellow rental dealers from the Midwest gathered to congratulate and honor the Carricos for their work and dedication to the industry and building the Rent One family.

Best Corporate Events led a trio of high-energy activities designed to inspire teamwork, connection, and fun among participants: a bike-build challenge, a speed-networking session, and a “bridge to the future” event in which regional store teams constructed sections of a symbolic bridge to reinforce a united vision for the company’s future.

Vendors also had an opportunity to showcase their products and services directly to Rent One and RNR Midwest store managers and company leadership, enjoying real-life face time and insightful dialogue. High-level event sponsors also got the chance to craft questions for a game of “Vendor Jeopardy,” reinforcing their brands in a fun and interactive way.

The pinnacle of the event was the especially memorable Awards Dinner, which included a few surprise honors – such as the one-time Legacy Award, presented to Rent One President Trent Agin and RNR Midwest President Richard Bergman to honor their enduring contributions to the company’s success.

CEO Larry Carrico (C) presents the special Legacy Award to Rent One President Trent Agin (L) and RNR Midwest President Richard Bergman (R). Rent One COO Kelly Martin (R) gives the company’s Store of the Year Award to Melissa Lamar (L). Rent One Regional Sales Director Damian Bartkus (L) receives the company’s Employee of the Year Award from CEO Larry Carrico (R).

“I’m incredibly honored to have been part of this journey, from starting in an entry-level position to serving as President today,” Agin said. “The opportunity to grow within this organization and to receive the Legacy Award from [Rent One/RNR Midwest Founder & CEO] Larry Carrico is both humbling and deeply meaningful.”

Other award winners included:

Rent One

Store of the Year – Melissa Lamar

Store Manager of the Year – David Riley

Employee of the Year – Damian Bartkus , Regional Sales Director

, Regional Sales Director Presidential Award of Excellence – Frank Wilson & Brittney Lawson

& Vendor of the Year – L2 Corporation

RNR Midwest

Store of the Year – Candace Johnson

Store Manager of the Year – Susan Redford

Vendor of the Year – Shopmonkey software

Rent One/RNR Midwest CEO Larry Carrico (R) was proud to present his wife, Sharon (L), with the company’s first Trailblazer Award.

Carrico also premiered the company’s new Trailblazer Award, presenting it to his wife, Sharon Carrico, for her decades of devotion and visionary leadership.

“My greatest honor was sharing Sharon’s success with everyone,” said Carrico. “She has been the backbone of our family and our business. Anyone would be happy to be successful in doing anything for 40 years – but coworkers, friends, clients, and vendors deserve a lot of credit, too. Anyone in the RTO business knows people are the difference-makers.”

The celebration concluded with a festive Carnival Night, complete with classic carnival foods, thrilling games, and lots of laughter, as participants relaxed and reveled together in 40 years of fantastic triumph.