Ferriman Retires from Showplace

Gary Ferriman, Founder of Showplace Inc.

Gary Ferriman, Founder and Past President of Ohio-based Showplace Inc., has announced his retirement following a 44-year career of leadership in the rent-to-own industry.

“Over the years, Gary has provided opportunities to hundreds of employees and served thousands of customers, improving all of their lives,” said Showplace Operations Manager Mike Benbrahim. “Gary has been a mentor, leader, and friend to many, and his guidance will continue to inspire those who know him.”

Ferriman and his wife, Mary Ann, began Showplace as TV Outlet in 1981, in Central Ohio, selling color televisions from their front porch while continuing to work full-time at other jobs. Within a year, Ferriman opened up his first commercial location with his partner, Ron Simpson, and the company expanded to include satellite-dish installations, appliances, furniture, and movie rentals. In 1989, Ferriman launched two more locations and committed fully to RTO, renaming the business as Showplace a few years later. The company reached its peak of 25 stores in 2000, then reduced to 15 locations for improved service quality.

Over the years, Showplace has been a truly family business: Ferriman’s father and mother both played supporting roles at the company; Mary Ann did bookkeeping and many other tasks; Ferriman’s daughter Sheri Miracle was Marketing Manager for several years; his stepsons Jason and Jeremy Mills helped with receiving and distribution as needed; and now his son, Keith Ferriman, has taken over as Showplace’s CEO & President.

Ferriman and his wife, Mary Ann, who helped him launch the company, at the APRO Legislative Conference in 2001. Then-Executive Director of APRO Bill Keese (L) honors Ferriman (R) for his service on the APRO Board of Directors, 2015. Then-President of APRO Ferriman addresses his colleagues at APRO’s national convention in 2016.

In addition to being a rent-to-own pioneer, Ferriman was an active leader in the industry, participating in state and national RTO conventions his whole career, and serving two stints as a member of the APRO Board of Directors, including as President from 2014 to 2016. He also served as a board member with the Ohio Rental Dealers Association and TRIB Group, attended the APRO Legislative Conference 16 times, and helped develop Ohio’s state rent-to-own law. Ferriman was presented in 2004 with TRIB Group’s Norman “Slats” Slatton President’s Award, was named in 2008 as the Showplace Rent To Own Employee of the Year, and in 2017, was honored with the APRO Chuck Sims Rental Dealer of the Year Award. Most recently, Ferriman received the Showplace Legacy Award from his son at the company’s annual employee appreciation event.

Congratulations, Gary, on an exceptional career, and many thanks for all you’ve given to your customers, employees, colleagues, and industry! Happy retirement!