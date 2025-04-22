Buddy’s Apparel Program Raises $5K+ For APRO Foundation

Buddy’s CEO & APRO President Michael Bennett (L) and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (R) looking good in their APRO Foundation company apparel.

Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings has successfully raised $5,530 for the APRO Charitable Foundation through an innovative apparel program.

Through generous member contributions, the APRO Charitable Foundation provides essential resources and relief, fostering educational opportunities and aiding in times of crisis. Through the RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund and the APRO Scholarship Fund, the foundation helps rent-to-own professionals and their families thrive, reflecting the industry’s spirit of helping one another. All foundation contributions are tax-exempt.

The apparel program, which launched with Buddy’s last November, features company-branded apparel – created by APRO associate member Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc. – that also includes an APRO Foundation insignia. During the past five months, the Buddy’s initiative has produced 1,106 shirts, raising thousands in funds for the foundation.

“We’re incredibly proud of how our team and customers have embraced this initiative,” said Michael Bennett, Buddy’s CEO and APRO President. “The apparel program represents our commitment to giving back to the RTO community while providing quality products that people enjoy wearing. We look forward to continuing to grow this program and its positive impact throughout 2025.”

For more information about the APRO apparel program or to start supporting your fellow RTO professionals through apparel, visit vox-pop-uli.com/apro.