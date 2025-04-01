APRO Scholarship Star: Jillian Neeley

APRO Scholarship recipient Jillian Neeley.

APRO Scholarship applications are now open! For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 522 scholarships totaling $1,180,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees and successful futures.

Jillian Neeley of Emporia, Kansas – one of the 39 deserving 2024 APRO Scholarship recipients – is a high-achieving pre-law student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) who is seeking to combine her enjoyment of pop culture with her natural-born sense of fairness.

“I’ve wanted to pursue the law since I was a little kid,” Jillian says. “It’s so complex and evolving, and I’ve always been interested in advocating and seeking justice for others. Eventually, I’d love to work as an entertainment lawyer in the music or sports industry, and I hope to one day be able to give back through pro bono work.”

Jillian with her parents, Patrick and Bevin, celebrate her status as a UMKC Kangaroo.

Jillian’s empathy and desire to give back might come from her stepdad, Patrick Engberg, who has worked with Triad Leasing LLC for the past six years, and currently serves as an account manager.

“Rent-to-own has provided my family with home essentials like appliances and furniture,” says Jillian. “Access to these important items through RTO has taken a lot of stress off of my family, especially when old items needed to be replaced. But more importantly, the business has let my stepdad make a hugely positive impact on our community. It always makes my day whenever a customer of his recognizes me and wants to tell me how appreciative they are of my stepdad and all his company offers.”

While Jillian is involved in UMKC’s pre-law society, Women in Business, Girl Gains, and the college’s interdisciplinary research journal, Lucerna, she finds her most satisfying activities through the national service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega (APO).

Jillian and her APO “brethren” show off the care packages they created for families at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Our APO projects have included helping construct gardens to grow organic food for cancer patients for Food for the Cure, and putting together care packages for families at Ronald McDonald House Charities,” Jillian says.

Arguably, volunteering with APO has helped Jillian almost as much as it helps the people the projects are intended for. Jillian faced a hard fall at UMKC when she returned to school last year. Jillian found herself struggling with homesickness, and was considering a move home.

“When my great Aunt Janice passed in October, a week after my birthday, I was shattered,” says Jillian. “Dealing with the grief of losing one of my sweetest, most inspirational relatives, I lost what was left of my motivation to excel in my classes. I tried to remember she would have wanted me to persevere and would be proud to see me achieve my goals, but I fell behind in almost all of my classes, and my grades bore the scars of my struggles.”

Jillian with her beloved pup, Stimpy. He was originally the runt of his litter and not expected to live long, but lasted 15 great years with the love of Jillian and her family.

Then, just before final exams, Jillian’s 15-year-old beloved dog, Stimpy, also passed. It was all almost too much – but Jillian rediscovered a true source of comfort for her: giving back.

“Meeting like-minded people while pledging with APO helped me rediscover a sense of belonging,” she says. “The support of my peers – along with some understanding from my professors – became my saving grace, for which I’m forever grateful. The experience really gave me a deep appreciation for the power of compassion and community, and showed me that even in times of hardship, there’s always the promise of healing and revival.”

APRO Scholarship applications are open through April 25, 2025 – just click here to apply.

Jillian’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.