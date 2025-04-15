Aaron’s Refreshes Illinois Teen Center with $20K Makeover

As reported by Rockford, Illinois WREX 13, APRO member Aaron’s, LLC recently teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford, Illinois, to refresh its Machesney Park teen center. The company donated $20,000 in furniture, electronics, and décor as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting youth development and creating safe, engaging spaces for teens.

The makeover is part of Aaron’s broader $11 million partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, through which they have invested in dozens of club transformations nationwide. For the Rockford-area club, the project included new furniture, arcade games, a snack bar, 3D printers, a new bass guitar, and more – transforming the existing teen space into a welcoming, tech-friendly environment where local youth can relax, study, and connect.

“We think it’s important to the community that these teens have this space here where they can chill, have fun with one another, and really get an opportunity to learn and see what it feels like to be mentored by adults that care for them,” said Aaron’s Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall.

16-year-old club member Caleb Barnes said, “As soon as I got in this room and I saw all of these retro style arcade games and I see we get two new VRs, and it looks like more games… I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is definitely the biggest change I have ever seen here, and probably the best change.'”

Local Aaron’s employees volunteered their time to help install and set up the new furnishings, contributing to a hands-on effort that made an immediate impact on the community. The transformation was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event, where students and staff expressed excitement and gratitude for the updated space.

Aaron’s has supported 67 teen center refreshes nationwide since the partnership began, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of young people in the communities it serves.