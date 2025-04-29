A Look Back at Q1 Webinars

Presented by Katie Marie Meyer, SHRM-CP at GRO Consulting

Katie provided a great overview of benefits versus perks. She noted that when reviewing the employee handbook, she tends to focus on those that benefit the employees the most, so they understand how to navigate the company and get the most out of their employment. Helping employees understand the expectations and the rewards leads to better retention and lifelong employees.

Insurance Options (Stipends and Direct Primary Care Doctors): Not everyone has the same needs, so they may want insurance, and they may not. An employer can offer stipends that employees can use to pay for health insurance, or it just becomes a bonus. Direct primary care doctors are doctors who are basically on call for your employees. It’s a membership that employers pay a set amount for each month, and employees can go as much or as little as they need. The employer gets billed the same amount every month, regardless.

Gym Memberships and/or Childcare: Employers can partner with local businesses for childcare or gym perks. It's in your interest to keep drivers in top-tier condition.

Clothing Perk: You may also consider offering a clothing perk for new shoes because shoes get worn out quickly.

Benefits can be expensive, but they’re cheaper than the cost of turnover. You really want to consider offering perks for high performers and by role. The perks for the high performer should be transparent because you want people to know that they can work up to them. You can tell them that you want to give them this perk, because if you’re doing the steps to get this perk, it means the company is bringing in money, too.