TRIB Group Holds Peachy Meeting of the Minds

(L to R) Ed Kestler, Brian Grow, Eric Grow, Chris Bolin, Charles Smitherman, Wally Landmesser, John Doroba, and Kevin Tanksley savor tastings of ASW Distillery products, including bourbons, ryes, and other spirits.

TRIB Group recently held its annual Meeting of the Minds Tradeshow & Buy Fair at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 625 attendees and 96 exhibitors, the three-day event offered great deals, dynamic education sessions, and tons of Peach State fun!

The convention kicked off with a special ASW Distillery Tour & Tasting Experience and an Escape Room Experience, followed by the Welcome Reception at Punch Bowl Social. Participants enjoyed an enhanced arcade, bowling, karaoke, and more, along with a huge buffet and bar, before moving on to the Good Game Atlanta After-Party. There, attendees exercised their skills in Topgolf Swing Suites interactive gaming simulators.

Day two began with a TRIB Group Membership Meeting, followed by four rounds of education session trios, all categorized within new targeted learning tracks: Jump Start, Laser Focus, and Managers’ Roundtables. Among these sessions was the launch of the Leadership Education Advancement Program (LEAP), presented by Dan Fisher of Blue Ocean Brands, LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own. Fisher introduced the new initiative, which will feature monthly Zoom sessions hosted by APRO and TRIB Group. Participants can earn class credits by attending or watching the sessions and completing a brief survey, working toward certification levels with potential rewards to be announced. Session recordings and more information are available online at www.rtohq.org/leap.

The Hot Show Preview and Live events were as popular as ever, but without traditional auctioneer Lyn Leach of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own, who wasn’t able to attend this year. Luckily, John Cleek, Jr., of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales rose to the substitute challenge, channeling his inner Lyn with a resounding, “Sold, Sold, SOLD!!”

Dan Fisher introduces the LEAP Program to a packed room. Florida dealers (L to R) Paul Metivier of Impact RTO Holding dba Rent-A-Center, Josh Ciesicki of Great Rooms Central LLC, and Pete Shau of Buddy Mac Holidings LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, catch up after an engaging education session. Dan Singh of Dial Rent To Own, surrounded by RTO colleagues, gleefully receives the TRIB President’s Award.

The evening concluded with an Attendee Appreciation Celebration, which included the introduction of the TRIB Board of Directors’ new President – Joe Fischer of Jaguar Holdings LLC dba Eagle Rental-Purchase. Chris Kale, Jr. of Happy’s Home Centers Inc. was also reelected to the Board, and Keith Ferriman of Showplace Inc. and Buckeye Wheel & Tire, LLC dba RNR Tire Express was welcomed as a new Board member.

The following annual awards were bestowed upon deserving members, including:

Lowry Shrader People’s Choice Award for Outstanding Vendor – Greg Skinner , Leopard Mobility

, James B. Baber Vendor Choice Award for Outstanding Buyer – Heather Cleek , Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales

, Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales Norman W. “Slats” Slatton, Sr. President’s Award – Dan Singh , Dial Rent To Own

, John D. Blair Vendor Hall of Honor – Don Hunter , Mega Motion and Jim Mahin , American Wholesale Furniture

, and , Executive Club – Ashley Furniture Industries , O’Rourke Sales Company , and RES Marketing

, , and Top Gun Award – Ashley Furniture Industries

Soaring Eagle Award – FlyWheel RTO, formerly Dialectic

Rising Star Award – King of Promotions

Additionally, the TRIB Board of Directors unanimously voted to rename the Lowry Shrader People’s Choice Award to the Dennis L. Shields People’s Choice Award, honoring TRIB’s longtime Executive Director.

“I was totally surprised,” said Shields. “I was caught off guard when the Board of Directors came to the stage and announced the award would now be named in my honor.”

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields share a mutual message about their respective groups.

Author and speaker Chad Foster launched the final day of the event with his inspirational story of dealing with blindness through personal fortitude and perseverance. Then, the Buy Fair was underway, closing out with drinks, appetizers, and cash prizes for participants.

“The event was well attended this year, the seminar presentations had packed rooms for every one of them, ” said Shields. “The Hot Show and Exhibit Hall were both busy and full of great deals, especially in the appliance and furniture categories. We came away from the event very pleased with all aspects of the event, the attendance, and participation.”

“TRIB knocked it out of the park once again with another great Meeting of the Minds,” said APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “Awesome attendance, excellent education, and a wonderful opportunity to catch up with colleagues. I’m already looking forward to being in Paris (Las Vegas) next year!”

Click here to check out more photos from the Meeting of the Minds!