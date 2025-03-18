Association of Progressive Rental Organizations
RNR Tire Express Names Susan Vice VP of Finance

APRO member RNR Tire Express has announced the promotion of Susan Vice to Vice President of Finance. In her new role, Vice will assist in guiding the company’s strategic growth.

Vice joined RNR in October 2020 as the Financial Controller and has been an integral part of the company’s finance team for the past four-plus years. Her professional background includes leadership roles at some of the nation’s largest restaurant brands, including Wendy’s, Outback Steakhouse, and Chili’s.

“I am very fortunate to work for a company that truly puts its people first,” said Vice. “Being able to grow the presence of women in the tire and wheel industry is a special opportunity that I don’t take for granted. I’m excited to continue my journey at RNR and help the brand as it expands to new markets across the country.”

As Vice President of Finance, Vice will oversee RNR’s accounting department and focus on ensuring the long-term financial success of the company and its franchisees. She will lead a team of 13 professionals, streamlining processes and implementing financial software to ensure optimal performance.

“Susan is incredibly deserving of this new role, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for her,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “Her extensive experience and dedication to our company’s financial well-being contributed to our decision to position her as the leader of our finance team. We are excited for the future and are looking forward to this next phase of growth under her leadership.”

This promotion is part of a broader leadership transition at RNR, which included several key changes at the end of 2024, including Sutton’s elevation to CEO. These moves aim to strengthen RNR’s leadership as the company continues to expand its footprint across the nation.

