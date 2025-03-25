RNR Celebrates 25 Value-Driven Years

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently held its annual Franchise Conference, with more than 400 franchisees, corporate team members, vendors, managers, and guests celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The event included general sessions, panel discussions, breakout sessions, a vendor expo, and an awards dinner. A welcome reception in the Casitas Courtyard warmed everyone up for a full day of activity, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse visiting for photo ops.
Keynote speaker Chip Madera blended motivational content, practical strategies, and plenty of humor to help attendees accelerate a culture of excellence. Special guest APRO CEO Charles Smitherman provided an industry advocacy update, outlining policy issues the association is monitoring at the state and federal levels, and detailed new strategic initiatives and upcoming events being offered by the organization.
“Congratulations to RNR on 25 incredible years,” Smitherman said. “It’s inspiring to witness the energy at this annual conference, as well as the company’s unwavering commitment to their mission: becoming the Best Tire and Wheel Concept in America.”
Among the event’s award winners were:
- Lifetime Achievement Award – David Belt, Owner of RNR Tire Express of Texas LLC
- Franchise of the Year – Gulf Coast L&P Inc., Owners Shannon Strunk, Cynthia Baber-Strunk, and Shane Baber
- Faye Sutton Woman of the Year – Shawnya Kelley, Director of Marketing at Rental Concepts LLC
- Rookie of the Year – Lily Justice, General Manager at Rental Concepts LLC
Additionally, as a special treat for RNR’s silver anniversary, Founder and Chair Larry Sutton and Team Development Director Will Jackson performed as a musical duo, the Fluff Brothers, in homage to the legendary Blues Brothers.
“We are beyond proud of our incredible franchise support team for their dedication and hard work, on once again elevating our annual national RNR Franchise Conference,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “It’s truly one of our favorite times of the year when we all come together to learn, share, and celebrate our people and our company’s success. We’re honored to serve our franchisees as we strive to build a value-DRiVEN Culture and Customer Experience, as well as impact our communities for the better.”