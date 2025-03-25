RNR Celebrates 25 Value-Driven Years

RNR Founder and Chair Larry Sutton (L) embraces the company’s longtime Vice President of Franchising, Vince Ficarrotta (R).

APRO member RNR Tire Express recently held its annual Franchise Conference, with more than 400 franchisees, corporate team members, vendors, managers, and guests celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The event included general sessions, panel discussions, breakout sessions, a vendor expo, and an awards dinner. A welcome reception in the Casitas Courtyard warmed everyone up for a full day of activity, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse visiting for photo ops.

Keynote speaker Chip Madera blended motivational content, practical strategies, and plenty of humor to help attendees accelerate a culture of excellence. Special guest APRO CEO Charles Smitherman provided an industry advocacy update, outlining policy issues the association is monitoring at the state and federal levels, and detailed new strategic initiatives and upcoming events being offered by the organization.

“Congratulations to RNR on 25 incredible years,” Smitherman said. “It’s inspiring to witness the energy at this annual conference, as well as the company’s unwavering commitment to their mission: becoming the Best Tire and Wheel Concept in America.”

Among the event’s award winners were:

Lifetime Achievement Award – David Belt , Owner of RNR Tire Express of Texas LLC

, Owner of Franchise of the Year – Gulf Coast L&P Inc. , Owners Shannon Strunk , Cynthia Baber-Strunk , and Shane Baber

, Owners , , and Faye Sutton Woman of the Year – Shawnya Kelley , Director of Marketing at Rental Concepts LLC

, Director of Marketing at Rookie of the Year – Lily Justice, General Manager at Rental Concepts LLC

Additionally, as a special treat for RNR’s silver anniversary, Founder and Chair Larry Sutton and Team Development Director Will Jackson performed as a musical duo, the Fluff Brothers, in homage to the legendary Blues Brothers.

RNR keynote speaker Chip Madera made Franchise Conference participants both laugh and think. David Harrison (L), President of Rental Concepts LLC, and Shane Baber (R), Owner of Gulf Coast L&P Inc., share information during a panel discussion. RNR Team Development Director Will Jackson (L) leaves it all on the stage alongside Larry Sutton (R) as the storied Fluff Brothers perform for an appreciative crowd.

“We are beyond proud of our incredible franchise support team for their dedication and hard work, on once again elevating our annual national RNR Franchise Conference,” said RNR CEO Adam Sutton. “It’s truly one of our favorite times of the year when we all come together to learn, share, and celebrate our people and our company’s success. We’re honored to serve our franchisees as we strive to build a value-DRiVEN Culture and Customer Experience, as well as impact our communities for the better.”