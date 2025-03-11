Rent-2-Own Employees “Get 2” Celebrate Success

Team members from R2O’s Zanesville, Ohio, store were thrilled to win Store of the Year.

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own (R2O) recently held its annual meeting in Wilmington, Ohio, celebrating the company’s successes and honoring its above-and-beyond employees during a year themed “Uncommon.”

R2O President Mike Tissot hosted the event, expressing his pride over his team members’ excellence and growth during the year prior, as well as the opening of the company’s 42nd store, in Lima, Ohio. Tissot also introduced R2O’s theme for the coming year: “Get 2.”

“‘Get 2’ is a mindset that turns obligations into opportunities,” Tissot said. “Rather than saying, ‘I have to,’ saying ‘I get to’ reframes the responsibility or task from a burden to a privilege. At Rent-2-Own, we get to serve our communities, help folks own nice stuff, build great relationships, and work at an amazing company.”

R2O closed its stores for the day so all employees could attend the annual meeting – a day filled with laughter, food, games, and random prize drawings. Two super-lucky team members – Cody Broughton and Peggy Hibbard – won new cars.

A gathering of R2O home-office and regional employees at the annual meeting: (L to R front) Brad Matthews, Jess Mahon; (L to R back) Ben Davis, Sr., Jeff Borders, Cam Kiger, Jeremiah Guisinger, Mark McCown, and Amy Coffey. Among other prizes, R2O gave away two new cars to super-lucky team members. Peggy Hibbard is overcome with excitement upon winning a new car at the R2O annual meeting.

An awards ceremony capped off the event, with several vendors being shown special appreciation and the following employees among the recognized:

Employee of the Year – Bill Fox , Warehouse Manager;

, Warehouse Manager; Home Office Employee of the Year – Tyler Jackson , Service Department;

, Service Department; Manager of the Year – Dawn Tharp , Mount Vernon, Ohio;

, Mount Vernon, Ohio; Assistant, Sales, or Collections Manager of the Year – Beth Valentine , Zanesville, Ohio;

, Zanesville, Ohio; Account Manager of the Year – James Mullins , Louisa, Ohio;

, Louisa, Ohio; Regional Manager of the Year – Cam Kiger ;

; Rookie of the Year – Jacob Lowe , Lima, Ohio;

, Lima, Ohio; Slash Award – PJ McCoy , Logan, Ohio;

, Logan, Ohio; Customer Sales Representatives of the Year: Derrick Griffith, Susan Ross, and Jessica Simon , Waverly, Ohio;

and , Waverly, Ohio; Delivery Specialists of the Year: Drehly Conley, Anthony Cox, Logan Cutright, and Wyatt Wheeler , Chillicothe, Ohio;

and , Chillicothe, Ohio; Lifetime Achievement Award – David Moore ; and

; and Store of the Year – Zanesville, Ohio.

Congratulations to all the award winners, and cheers to R2O’s year to “Get 2”!