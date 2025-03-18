National TV Celebrates Thriving Success

APRO member National TV Sales & Rental recently held its annual Awards Banquet, celebrating the company’s successful past year, its many hardworking employees, and the naming of the new National TV President.

About 150 employees, guests, and vendors gathered at The Exchange at Wall Street event center in Lebanon, Missouri, for a thrilling SURVIVOR-themed competition, followed by dinner and an awards ceremony. Outback Teambuilding facilitated “Corporate Castaways” teamwork and strategy challenges among 13 eight-person mixed teams, with Windsor fully costumed as SURVIVOR TV host Jeff Probst. The November Tribe, led by Store Manager Channie Jager from Springfield, Missouri, ultimately won the competition.

(L to R) April Reid, Shawnelle Hughes, and Jeremy Hurt collaborate during a team-building exercise The November Tribe won the event’s SURVIVOR-themed “Corporate Castaways” competition through excellent teamwork and strategy. The competition heats up as Survivor players fight to stay in the game.

The banquet and awards ceremony were also a highlight, with the Mark Windsor Founder’s Award being awarded to Buyer & Warehouse Manager Tammy Timmerwilke. This is not a yearly award – it is only the second time it has been conferred – in recognition of an employee who has a true passion for the RTO transaction. According to President Aaron Windsor, “Tammy is one of those employees who you wish you had a hundred of.” Other employees honored for their hard work and successes included:

Store of the Year – Mountain View, Missouri

Employee of the Year – Randy Blackburn , Camdenton, Missouri

, Camdenton, Missouri Corporate Employee of the Year – Beth Smith

Store Manager of the Year – Zach Hayes , Mountain View, Missouri

, Mountain View, Missouri Assistant Manager of the Year – Gerald Rylott , Marshall, Missouri

, Marshall, Missouri Salesman of the Year – Fedel Delagarza , Carthage, Missouri

, Carthage, Missouri Account Manager of the Year – Jonathan Martin , Mountain View, Missouri

, Mountain View, Missouri Customer Service Representative of the Year – Jayden Williams , Lebanon, Missouri

, Lebanon, Missouri Rookie of the Year – William “Scotty” Chitwood, Lebanon, Missouri

Buyer and Warehouse Manager Tammy Timmerwilke (R) received the Mark Windsor Founder’s Award for her dedication to the RTO transaction from President Aaron Windsor (L). National TV’s Mountain View, Missouri, team proudly took home the Store of the Year award. Randy Blackburn (R) of National TV’s Camdenton, Missouri, location was jubilant but speechless – an apparent rarity – when he won the company’s Employee of the Year award.

President Aaron Windsor and his CEO mom, Kathy, are a dynamic duo leading National TV to continuing success.

To close out the night, National TV Owner Kathy Windsor made a surprise announcement and named her son Aaron as company President.

“Not everyone gets a second generation who can actually do the work and take over the business successfully,” said Kathy. “I’ve been very lucky to have Aaron to take the reins – he’s extremely generous with his employees and his customers. I’m very proud of him.”

“I love what we do and how we do it,” said Aaron. “What we do is provide a way for our customers to get things everyone wants with a reasonable way for them to afford it. We don’t do what we do to make money; that’s a side effect. The success comes from taking care of your employees and customers.”

While Kathy remains National TV’s CEO and Chairperson, she is focusing more on the Windsor’s family farm business. Windsor Farms is a farm-to-table company raising commercial meat cattle, all of which are non-GMO, and raised on homegrown grain and no antibiotics. Kathy is especially excited for the farm’s next step: shipping their meat nationwide.