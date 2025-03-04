Hometown Rent To Own Honors Employee Excellence

APRO member Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own recently held its 2nd Annual Awards Banquet, bestowing a dozen awards to the up-and-coming company’s store locations and individual employees. All Hometown employees attended this year’s dinner and awards event, doubling 2024 attendance and reflecting the company’s growth over the past year.

Hometown leadership presented a brief review of the company’s history, as well as a preview of its future. With four current locations in New York and Pennsylvania, Hometown’s plans for the coming year include continuing expansion, developing a new digital platform and company intranet, streamlining and standardizing training, filling positions from within, and connecting with all its communities via sponsorships and donations.

The awards ceremony then commenced. Hometown’s Salamanca, New York, location won Most Improved Store; the Jamestown, New York, store won Largest BOR Growth, Largest Customer Growth, and Largest Revenue Growth; the company’s Corry, Pennsylvania, location won Store of the Year and Best-Looking Store; and the Gowanda, New York, location won Over-Performing Store.

The Corry team won Hometown’s Store of the Year (L to R) Jeff Smith, Matt Radecki, Zac Czech, Branden Hecei, Perry Capasso, Randy Tomaschefski, and Chris Posey. The teams at Gowanda and Salamanca received the Over-Performing Store and Most Improved Store awards, respectively: (L to R) Devon Austin, Brandon McGonigle, Branden Hecei, Kevin Mosher-Thomas, Adam Harvey, and Jaydon Jimerson. Hometown’s Jamestown team earned all of the company’s largest growth awards: (L to R) Chris Cusimano, Alex Armstrong, Jeremy Derby, Taylor Posey, Joe Pintagro, John Munson, and Ali-May Pi.

Additionally, four individual employees were honored:

Anthony Battaglia, Customer Retention Manager at the Salamanca store, won Rising Star;

Perry Capasso, Sales Manager at the Corry store, won Rookie of the Year;

John Carroll, Store Manager at the Salamanca store, won Manager of the Year; and

, Store Manager at the Salamanca store, won Manager of the Year; and Joe Pintagro, Assistant Manager at the Jamestown store, won Employee of the Year.

“Matt [Redecki] and I are proud of what we’ve accomplished to date, but we also realize we cannot do it alone,” said Co-Owner Jeff Smith. “Our vision is to continue to improve what we feel is already an employee-friendly workplace. Without our employees, we have no purpose. To quote Hall of Fame basketball coach Phil Jackson, ‘The strength of the team is each individual member; the strength of each member is the team.’”