APRO Staff Tours Vox-Pop-Uli Headquarters

APRO staff enjoyed learning more about associate member Vox-Pop-Uli and how they do what they do so well – (L to R) Jen Troke, Amberlee Maya, Cindy Hajduk, Andrew Hajduk, and Charles Smitherman.

During a recent visit to Atlanta, Georgia, APRO team members got a bonus tour of Vox-Pop-Uli, Inc.’s headquarters. The 29-year-old APRO associate member is a marketing production business, helping companies grow their brands via printing, apparel, and specialty engraving.

Vox’s Chief Operating Officer, Cindy Hajduk, guided APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, Vice President of Membership Jen Troke, and Director of Marketing & Communications Amberlee Maya through the enormous space, showcasing the company’s operations, equipment, and unique company culture.

Vox has been working with rent-to-own clients for almost a quarter-century, beginning with Aaron’s Sales & Lease Ownership. Today, RTO makes up about 40% of the company’s clients, which includes Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials, Baber’s, EZ Furniture Sales & Leasing – plus, APRO and RTO World too!

Vox’s bustling facility is 27,000 square feet filled with massive machinery and 24 hardworking team members fulfilling orders at full capacity. According to Hajduk, Vox hopes to expand into an adjacent space within the year, almost doubling the company’s physical space and upping its production capability in apparel, fabric signage, and promotional support items.

Vox COO Cindy Hajduk shows off examples of the company’s many dazzling apparel offerings. Vox headquarters hosts plenty of impressive equipment. A few examples include: large-format latex machinery – used to create vehicle wraps and pressure-sensitive vinyls;

wide-format dye sublimation equipment – used to print on fabrics such as tents, tradeshow displays, and feather flags;

direct-to-object printers – used to print directly onto custom items like golf balls, drumsticks, and water bottles; and

laser engravers – used to create plaques, crystals, leather items, and other specialty gifts. The company also boasts a truly dog-friendly workplace, complete with doggy doors installed in every office door and business cards for the regulars – which include Bentley, Blaze, Hershey, and Ralphie, with visits from Maverick. One Vox associate had been torn about leaving his previous job until he learned about the pup-friendly policy; he gave his notice at the prior job the next day! The APRO staff was likewise introduced to one final company critter – Moxy, the illustrated Vox Ox, who serves as Vox’s mascot. “Moxy is bold, brave, and built to last,” said company President Andrew Hajduk, “reflecting our company – bold with marketing, brave to try new things, and built to last the past almost-30 years and into the future!”