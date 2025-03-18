APRO Scholarship Star: Johnesha Walker

APRO Scholarship recipient Johnesha Walker.

APRO Scholarship applications are now open! For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 522 scholarships totaling $1,180,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees and successful futures.

Johnesha Walker of Louisville, Kentucky – one of the 39 deserving 2024 APRO Scholarship recipients, sponsored in partnership with the Kentucky Rental Dealers Association – is the first person in her family to pursue a college degree, and struggled as a freshman at the University of Louisville, feeling isolated, discouraged, and questioning her own abilities.

“Choosing the right major felt like picking a lock with the wrong key,” says Johnesha. “First, I was drawn to the seemingly limitless possibilities of computer science. Then, the intricate puzzle-solving involved in electrical engineering piqued my curiosity. But neither of these truly sparked a passion within me.”

Johnesha (C), along with two other University of Louisville Admission Pathway Ambassadors, works to attract new students at an admissions event.

Johnesha experienced a turning point during a conversation with an upperclassman – a fellow first-generation engineering student. The elder peer empathized with Johnesha’s struggles, and offered guidance and genuine support. With renewed determination, Johnesha began developing her study and time-management skills, formed a support group with classmates, and attended her professors’ office hours, turning them into valuable mentors. Ultimately, she selected Industrial Engineering – the application of engineering to improve systems and processes – as her major.

“I was drawn to industrial engineering because of its versatility and the potential to work in almost any field,” Johnesha says. “I chose it because I love the challenge of studying a process and figuring out how to improve it. Someday, I want to work to apply such problem-solving skills to help make industries more sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

Johnesha and her proud Dad and namesake, John Walker – who also serves as General Manager at the Louisville, Kentucky, RNR Tire Express location – at Johnesha’s high-school graduation.

In addition to her studies, Johnesha – now a sophomore – serves as Secretary of the University of Louisville chapter of the NAACP, is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, and volunteers with the U of L Service Board. She also works as an Admission Pathway Ambassador for the university’s Admissions office, leading tours for prospective students and their families, working at all admissions events, hosting panels, and helping around the Office. Johnesha strives every day to make her dad, John Walker – who serves as General Manager for RNR Kentucky, LLC dba RNR Tire Express in Louisville – and the rest of her family proud.

“My dad’s job at RNR has provided our family with a lot of stability, and I’ve learned a lot about how rent-to-own helps people access essential items they may not be able to afford otherwise,” says Johnesha. “The APRO Scholarship has made it easier for me to continue my studies; having that financial assistance has relieved some stress for me and let me focus more on my education and my future in industrial engineering.”

APRO Scholarship applications are open through April 25, 2025 – just click here: https://www.rtohq.org/apply-for-apro-scholarship/

Johnesha’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort.