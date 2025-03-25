Aaron’s + Boys & Girls Clubs: A Decade of Partnership

The Teen Center refresh at the Palmetto, Florida, Boys & Girls Club was Aaron’s 65th within the past decade.

Aaron’s, LLC, is celebrating 10 years of partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), committing more than $11 million to support teens nationwide and completing over 65 Teen Center transformations since 2015.

BGCA is a national youth-development organization offering safe places and engaging programs for young people to learn and grow during crucial out-of-school hours. Aaron’s provides both funding and volunteers to complete Teen Center refreshes around the country, including $20,000 worth of new furniture, electronics, and décor for each location. Each Club’s teens help select new items to make the space their own, and makeovers are installed by local Aaron’s associates and revealed as a surprise for the youth.

(L to R) Palmetto, Florida, Mayor Dan West; representative of Congressman Vern Buchanan’s office Edward Valdez; President & CEO of BGC of Manatee County Dawn Stanhope; and Aaron’s Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall attend the 65th Teen Center transformation by Aaron’s since 2015.

“Our partnership with BGCA is the perfect example of our commitment to improving opportunities and outcomes for young people around the country,” said Cory Miller, Aaron’s interim CEO. “For the past decade, we’ve worked to help create welcoming spaces where teens can learn, connect, and dream bigger. Every associate who has been part of a Teen Center refresh walks away with a deep sense of pride, knowing they’ve made a real difference.”

On-hand for the reveal of the 65th Teen Center transformation in Palmetto, Florida, APRO Director of Marketing & Communications Amberlee Maya was impressed: “The kids made some fantastic choices for their refreshed space, selecting stylish new furniture, TVs, gaming systems, cosmetology stations, and more. Their vision and creativity were on full display, producing a great place they can enjoy for years to come.”

“It’s really fun to see the differences from market to market,” agreed Aaron’s Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall. “Not one single Teen Center refresh we’ve done has been the same – they’re all unique, reflecting the voices of the teens in their communities.”

Aaron’s funding also supports Clubs’ trauma-informed practice initiatives, providing Club professionals with tools and resources to create safe, supportive spaces for teens. According to La’Darien, a Palmetto high-school senior, the partnership has been a real success.

“When I started coming here, I knew it was where I wanted to be after school,” he said. “I noticed the good vibes and positive energy whenever I walked in. It just feels good to become part of the family.”

At the Boys & Girls Club in Palmetto, Florida, Aaron’s provided a new cosmetology station, gaming systems, and virtual reality equipment at teens’ request.