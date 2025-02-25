Your Voice Matters – Engage with Congress in the New Session

Dear APRO Member,

As the new session of Congress begins, now is a pivotal time for the RTO industry to make our voices heard. Your engagement with lawmakers is critical to ensuring that policies affecting our businesses and customers reflect the realities of our industry.

At APRO, we are committed to advocating for the RTO industry, and we are already engaging with new and returning members of Congress to educate them on the importance of rent-to-own. However, the most impactful advocacy happens at the local level – when lawmakers hear directly from their constituents. That’s where you come in.

How You Can Make a Difference

Introduce Yourself to Your Representatives

Your Senators and Representatives are getting settled into their offices, making this the perfect time to establish or strengthen relationships. A simple email introduction can go a long way in positioning yourself as a resource on issues impacting our industry. You can also contact their Washington, D.C., or district offices to schedule a meeting – either in person or virtually. APRO has a great new resource for you on our Advocacy Resource Hub that makes connecting with your Senators and Representatives simple and easy.

Attend APRO’s Legislative Conference

Our annual Legislative Conference is the RTO industry’s premier event to bring our messaging and make important connections in Washington, D.C. Many Congressional members and their staffers are new this year, presenting a key opportunity for our group to educate them on the benefits and importance of RTO. By climbing the Hill with APRO, you will have the unique opportunity to introduce yourself, share insights about the RTO industry, and offer your expertise as a resource when they need guidance on key legislative issues in the future. Registration is open and we would love for you to join us in D.C.

Utilize APRO’s Advocacy Resource Hub

APRO just launched a new Advocacy Resource Hub providing tools to help you communicate effectively with lawmakers and promote the value and benefits of the RTO industry. On the Advocacy Resource Hub, you will find some great resources, including: Active industry advocacy campaigns and the ability to directly contact your Congressional representatives

Industry data and advocacy talking points

Legislative updates on issues impacting the RTO industry

State-level resources specific to your area and state rental dealer association

Collections of stories about RTO and our impact on communities and importance to local and national economies, featured on individual state pages

On-demand Advocacy Training Course

Stay Informed and Get Involved

Visit our Advocacy Resource Hub – www.rtohq.org/advocacy-resource-hub/ – to access these resources and take action. While you’re there, check out all the member benefits APRO offers to keep you informed and ready to act when legislative opportunities arise.

Your participation is essential to advancing the interests of the RTO industry in this new Congress. By reaching out to lawmakers and becoming a trusted voice in their policymaking process, you help ensure that decisions affecting our businesses are made with our industry’s realities in mind.

If you have questions or need assistance, please reach out to me or your APRO staff. Let’s work together to make an impact!

Best regards,

Charles W. Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE

CEO

Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)