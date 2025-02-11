TRIB Group Hosts Think Tank During Winter Market

Attendees enjoy the Las Vegas Winter Market and TRIB Group Think Tank events – (L to R, standing) Nick Cruz of Esquire Advertising, Kristen Foreman of Corsicana, Charles Smitherman of APRO, and Adam Ball of Esquire; (L to R, sitting) Dennis Shields of TRIB, Marty Auble of Appliance & Furniture RentAll, and Julie and Kit Knight of Central Rent 2 Own.

APRO member TRIB Group hosted a series of Think Tank events in conjunction with the recent 2025 Las Vegas Winter Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Market – held twice annually, in winter and in summer – is the West Coast’s premier furniture, home decor, and gift tradeshow.

Nearly 20 TRIB member companies with over 40 attendees participated in the Winter Market, while 23 TRIB-approved vendors had showrooms at the event. Market incentives, vendor-reception offers, and other encouragements helped attract TRIB members to both the Winter Market and Think Tank events.

TRIB events began Saturday evening with a member reception sponsored by KUKA HOME, followed by a Sunday morning breakfast and market product discussion. Representatives from Corsicana Mattress Company, Southerland Inc., and Sealy Corporation gave product presentations, followed by an open roundtable conversation about all the new, cool products TRIB members were seeing out on the showroom floor.

Late Sunday afternoon, both Corsicana and Ashley Furniture Industries hosted popular receptions, and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman provided a preview of APRO’s upcoming Legislative Conference, scheduled for April 8-10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Likewise, TRIB Executive Director Dennis Shields promoted his group’s next event – Meeting of the Minds, coming up on February 22-24, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We want to express a huge thank you to Ashley, Corsicana, and KUKA for hosting our dealer receptions throughout this year’s market,” said Shields. “It’s always exciting to spend time with our dealers and vendors at the market each year, and to hear what they’re excited about in the showroom.”