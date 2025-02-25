New Franchisee Opens Third Premier Ohio Location

The Coshocton, Ohio, Premier Rental Purchase team: (top L to R) Jermey Williamson and Layton Moran; (bottom L to R) Ron Semelsberger, Greg Cutshall, Jedda Chapman, Jeff Gibson, and Ashley Thompson.

A new franchise of The Premier Companies opened recently in Coshocton, Ohio – the location is the first for RJ Yardbirds LLC dba Premier Rental Purchase, and the company’s third in the Buckeye State.

Owner Jeff Gibson is a 26-year rent-to-own veteran who began as a delivery technician in 1998 and knew he’d found his passion almost immediately. Gibson – a married dad of three – and his well-seasoned team have built many relationships throughout Coshocton and surrounding communities, and look forward to building many more for years to come.

“We’re ready and able to provide high-quality home furnishings and exceptional service to our community,” said Gibson. “You can’t be successful in life or in business without taking some risks – I’ve got no regrets!”