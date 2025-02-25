Blue Ocean Celebrates Employees at Annual Banquet

The team from Sunbury, Pennsylvania, won Blue Ocean’s Store of the Year Award – (L to R) COO Mike Simoncini, Brock Hunt, Nate Kocher, Raymond Adames, Trina Morris, Luis Santana-Mendez, Zac Culver, and CEO Bill Short (team member Hector Romero not pictured).

APRO member Blue Ocean Brands, LLC, recently held its annual awards banquet at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s Best Western Premier Central Hotel & Conference Center. The awards banquet continued Majik Rent-To-Own’s annual event, honoring the culture and legacy of the company, which was acquired by Blue Ocean last spring.

“Majik was probably the best-run company of the 50 or so I’ve acquired over my 40 years,” said Blue Ocean CEO Bill Short. “I really consider it a privilege as well as an opportunity to be chosen by [Majik Owner Dan Fisher] to be the company he sold his pride and joy to. So we recognized early on that keeping the annual awards banquet was essential.”

Organized by Director of Office Services Tammy Dunlap with the help of a ten-person team, this year’s banquet was attended by about 135 employees and guests from all three Blue Ocean brands – Majik, LifeStyle Home Furnishings, and RentMart. Every employee, along with a guest, was invited to the event, with all Blue Ocean stores closing early in the day to allow for travel time.

The event theme was “Winter Nights,” and included a brief review of the company’s 2024 success, a preview of the coming year, senior leadership introductions, and the awards ceremony, followed by dinner, dancing, karaoke, and a little legal gambling. The evening was capped off with a giant giveaway of 47 prizes, including two grand prizes – a 98” television and a dream vacation.

Director of Sales Joe Luczak recognizes top sales leaders for their outstanding performance and dedication to excellence. Old friends Leah Simoncini (L) and Tricia Fisher (R) bust some moves on the dance floor following the awards ceremony and dinner. Blue Ocean team members explore an alternative career as a boy band during karaoke later in the evening.

“Each January, we celebrate not just a year of hard work and success, but also the incredible rewards that come with it,” said District Manager Patric Hartman. “Over the years, numerous employees have won dream vacations at our annual banquet – an exciting tradition that continues to recognize dedication and excellence. This event is our way of saying thank you, turning hard work into unforgettable experiences.”

The first-ever recipient of the Dan Fisher Spirit Award, Blue Ocean COO Mike Simoncini (C), beams proudly alongside CEO Bill Short (L) and award namesake Dan Fisher (R).

New to the list of this year’s awards was the Dan Fisher Spirit Award, created to honor Fisher and his decades of hard work developing an extraordinary culture for his employees. The award will be presented annually to an individual who represents the very best of Blue Ocean, continuously demonstrating the company’s core values, core purpose, and brand promise. The recipient of the inaugural Dan Fisher Spirit Award was COO Mike Simoncini.

“Mike is relentlessly passionate about his role at Blue Ocean,” Short said. “When faced with many challenges last year, he stayed focused on the big picture and consistently led the team in a positive direction, guiding our organization to a very successful 2024 and positioning us for an even greater 2025.”

“For me personally, it was a great honor,” said Simoncini about receiving the award. “Dan has served as such a mentor for me over the last ten years. With he and [his wife] Tricia beginning a new path for themselves, I’m proud to be recognized for helping carry on their vision and legacy. I really need to credit the whole organization though. Everyone has continued to represent the values, drive, and commitment that made us successful over the last several years… and years to come.”

Other Blue Ocean award winners included:

Store of the Year – Sunbury, Pennsylvania, team: Raymond Adames, Zac Culver, Brock Hunt, Nathaniel Kocher, Trina Morris, Hector Romero, and Luis Santana

and Store Manager of the Year – Yvan Irizarry , Lincoln Highway Store Manager

, Lincoln Highway Store Manager Assistant Manager of the Year – Kelly Lorah , Columbia Assistant Manager of Sales

, Columbia Assistant Manager of Sales Rookie of the Year – Craig McMullen , Huntingdon Delivery Specialist

, Huntingdon Delivery Specialist Challenge Coin Winner – Armond Williams , Harrisburg Account Retention Specialist

, Harrisburg Account Retention Specialist Sales Leader – Kelly Lorah , Columbia Assistant Manager of Sales

, Columbia Assistant Manager of Sales Operations Leader – Tiffany Nixdorf , Manheim Operations Specialist

, Manheim Operations Specialist Account Retention Leader – Alex Lockley , Harrisburg Assistant Manager of Account Retention

, Harrisburg Assistant Manager of Account Retention Delivery Leader – Brock Hunt , Sunbury Delivery Specialist

, Sunbury Delivery Specialist “We Serve Others” Core Value – Anthony Velez , York Store Manager

, York Store Manager “We Do What It Takes” Core Value – Ryan Guinther , Shenandoah Store Manager

, Shenandoah Store Manager “We Own It” Core Value – Beth Weaver, Lincoln Highway Assistant Manager of Operations

Kevin Silvers (L) celebrates with Challenge Coin Winner Armond Williams (R) after his big win.

Each award winner received a plaque and a “Dream Vacation” travel prize.

“To be in a room full of people excited about going to work, caring for their customers, and helping their coworkers become the best they can be, is truly amazing,” said Blue Ocean vendor invitee Kevin Silvers of New Generations Diamond & Jewelry Co. “The awards represented more than just numbers; they were an expression of the company culture and how they continue to strive for excellence.”