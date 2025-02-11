APRO PAC: Advocating for the Future of Rent-to-Own

Public policy plays a crucial role in shaping the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Legislative and regulatory decisions made at both the federal and state levels have direct impacts on RTO businesses, employees, and the customers they serve. Ensuring that lawmakers understand the industry’s contributions, the uniqueness of the RTO transaction, and our stories is essential to fostering a fair legislative and regulatory environment for now and the future.

That’s where the APRO Political Action Committee (PAC) comes in. The APRO PAC serves as an important tool for strengthening the industry’s voice in legislative discussions. It helps ensure that policymakers are informed about the role RTO businesses play in communities across the country – providing access to essential household goods, creating jobs, and supporting local economies. Through education and engagement, the APRO PAC facilitates relationships with lawmakers who recognize the importance of maintaining a regulatory framework that allows the industry to thrive.

Over the years, the APRO PAC has played a crucial role in facilitating important discussions on key legislative and regulatory issues, including policies affecting the RTO transaction, consumer protections, and small business growth. By engaging with legislators and industry stakeholders, the APRO PAC works to create an environment where businesses can continue to serve their customers effectively and responsibly.

The APRO PAC is bipartisan and focuses on the federal level, particularly members of the House Financial Services and Senate Banking Committees. One of APRO PAC’s essential functions is providing opportunities for industry leaders to meet with policymakers and share firsthand insights about the impact of proposed laws and regulations. These conversations help ensure that legislators understand how their decisions affect RTO businesses and the communities they serve. By building these relationships, the industry remains an active participant in the policymaking process.

APRO members engage directly in the political process beyond just the APRO PAC and Capitol Hill. Several state rental dealer associations have their own PACs aimed at reaching state legislatures where many key policy decisions are made. State lawmakers play a significant role in shaping regulations that affect day-to-day business operations, making it critical for the RTO industry to maintain a presence at both the federal and state levels. Likewise, many APRO members donate directly to legislative candidates in their states and districts.

For APRO members, staying informed about legislative and regulatory developments and being involved in our political process is an essential part of protecting the future of the industry. By engaging in advocacy efforts, participating in legislative events, and keeping up with APRO PAC’s work, members can help ensure that the industry remains well-represented in policy discussions.

We Need Your Help!

As part of our new E3 Strategic Plan, APRO is actively enhancing our advocacy programs and processes. In addition to the role of the APRO PAC, we are working to assess the full impact of the RTO industry’s involvement in campaign contributions and relationships with federal and state legislators. To help us with this project, we invite you to complete this simple survey about your contributions and connections.

If you are an owner and want to learn more about APRO PAC and its role in supporting the industry, login to the website using your APRO credentials to access the APRO PAC Plan.