APRO Jennifer vs. TRIB Group Jenifer: Who’s Who?

They both work for rent-to-own industry groups, they both love it, their names sound the same, and they receive one another’s calls and emails on the reg … but there are definite differences between APRO VP of Membership Jennifer Troke and TRIB Group Operations Director Jenifer Moore – and it’s not just the number of n’s in their first names! Here’s a little guide for telling RTO’s favorite Jens apart:

APRO Jennifer goes by the nickname Jen (with one n, just to make it more confusing!).

goes by the nickname Jen (with one n, just to make it more confusing!). TRIB Jenifer goes by her full name, Jenifer.

APRO Jen has been with APRO for three years.

has been with APRO for three years. TRIB Jenifer has been with TRIB Group for five years.

APRO Jen spends much of her free time fostering Pug puppies – you might hear them in the background during calls!

spends much of her free time fostering Pug puppies – you might hear them in the background during calls! TRIB Jenifer spends her free time with family, in the garden, and traveling!

APRO Jen finds comfort in the greasy goodness of a cheeseburger and fries.

finds comfort in the greasy goodness of a cheeseburger and fries. TRIB Jenifer finds comfort in the salty crunchiness of popcorn.

APRO Jen wants the superpower to automatically mute commercials.

wants the superpower to automatically mute commercials. TRIB Jenifer wants the superpower to teleport, so she can be wherever she’s needed lickety-split!

APRO Jen ’s theme song would be Celine’ Dion’s “I Drove All Night,” because it pumps her up!

’s theme song would be Celine’ Dion’s “I Drove All Night,” because it pumps her up! TRIB Jenifer’s theme song would be a custom mix of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” with Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”

APRO Jen says the best advice she’s ever received is “Let them. Let me.” (via author Mel Robbins)

says the best advice she’s ever received is “Let them. Let me.” (via author Mel Robbins) TRIB Jenifer says the best advice she’s ever received is “Start each day with a fresh and positive perspective.”

APRO Jen is taller.

is taller. APRO Jenifer is shorter.

APRO Jen cherishes the memory of stuffing backpacks for kids in need at RTO World 2024. “Our RTO family is incredibly generous,” she says.

cherishes the memory of stuffing backpacks for kids in need at RTO World 2024. “Our RTO family is incredibly generous,” she says. TRIB Jenifer treasures the memory of a longtime member telling her every time he sees her at convention, he feels like he is visiting family – genuinely comfortable and warmly welcomed with a smile! “Receiving that kind of compliment out of the blue brought me so much joy,” she says.

Both APRO Jen & TRIB Jenifer agree that regardless of who calls or emails whom, they’ll always make sure you reach the right Jen(n)ifer for the job!

Still can’t keep your Jens straight? Catch both of them at TRIB Group’s Meeting of the Minds, February 22-24, 2025. You’ll know who’s who in no time!