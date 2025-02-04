APRO Expands Learning Opportunities in 2024 and Unveils Even More in 2025!

APRO ramped up educational efforts big time in 2024, producing monthly webinars jam-packed with content and insights to support rental dealers everywhere! And judging from the attendance figures, our members were here for it! From tips on using AI to leveraging new marketing strategies, and even highlighting the rock stars from RTO World Orlando – here are a few quotable moments and nuggets we loved from last year.

Social Media Hacks

Scheduling Help: “We’re all busy, and we can easily get stuck in the day-to-day grind and everything that we have to get done. Sometimes, it gets hard to get on and do your posts, so I find it’s good to set a time on your calendar every week that you’re going to go and schedule everything out for the next week so that you don’t get behind on that. I have personally used several different tools, including Social Pilot, Hootsuite, and Later.com.” Amberlee Maya, APRO

RTO Collections and Marketing Practices

Do Not Call List Policy: “You need a written policy on your ‘do not call’ compliance. You need to train your people on it. You need to make that policy available to people who ask for it. And the policy needs to explain how you process company-specific ‘do not call’ requests.” Michael Goodman, Hudson Cook LLP

Do Not Call List Process: “If you’re reaching out because someone is a current customer or prior customer, and they’ve told you not to contact them, your obligation is to have a list internally where you’re marking that down so you’re not reaching out to somebody who’s already asked you to stop.” Zachary Miller, Burr & Forman LLP

AI Advantage: Boost Your AI Knowledge

Get In There: Start testing AI now and stop over-relying on your best employee: “You might think you don’t need to worry about AI because you have George, and George has been here for 75 years, and he knows everything. Well, George won’t be there forever, and George doesn’t know everything, so you might have an advantage if you’re using AI, even if George is a great owner. I encourage you to set aside time to play with AI. Share what you learned with your colleagues, and at least start now.” Bruce Ellis, Texas Computer Education Association

Multi-Unit Leadership Book Club

Follow-Up to Store Visits: “After a store visit, we want to identify where we see execution gaps. We want to agree on an action plan with our store leader, along with some deadlines and actionable time frames that we want to see these execution gaps solved by. We always want to make a written record of what we talked about while we were in the store. And you always want to schedule your next visit – you never want to leave them wondering when you’re going to show up again.” Chris Kale, Jr., Happy’s Home Centers Inc.

Best of RTO World 2024

Long-Term Success in Business: “There are 2 keys to business longevity. The 1st one for me is to retire the debt. Pay off the debt as soon as you can get out from under any loans. The sooner that you can pay off that debt, the more successful you’ll be and the larger your profit margins will be. The second thing I would say is to develop the people that really care about your company, particularly at the top level. Depending on what size you are, recognize the ones that are special and make sure that you hang on to them. Recognize the good ones, and don’t let them get away, because their success will determine your success.” Lyn Leach, Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own

Growth Calendar: “You’ve got to grow your accounts. You’ve got to grow your accounts receivable. You’ve got to grow your customer base. And there are times in the year we can grow. I think sometimes, in rental, we should divide our year into thirds – the 1st 4 months, the 2nd 4 months, and the last 4 months. In those 1st 4 months, if we’re a little up at the end of April, it’s going to be a great year, but we have to get growth in March and April. I believe that’s where the magic happens!” Mike Tissot, Countryside Rentals dba Rent-2-Own

Marketing Is a Verb

Selling vs. Ordering: “We’ve got to get out of the mindset of ‘it’s just one deal.’ We’ve got to be focused on selling. No matter what we do, we can have the greatest ads in the world, we can have the greatest marketing plans, and we can use whatever customer engagement model you want, but if you can’t sell, it doesn’t matter. There is a difference in selling and ordering. We’re going to have both, but our people need to understand this as well.” Andrew Hajduk, Vox-Pop-Uli

Marketing Tactics and Hidden Secrets No One Tells You

Stay Local: “The key to search marketing is to localize, localize, localize. Spending more money is a bad idea, but you want to always be the most relevant response at all times in your local market. Figure out what people are searching for, give them the response they want, and let them know you’re local.” Eric Grindley, Esquire Advertising

Getting Foot Traffic Into Stores: “When we’re targeting someone, we’re targeting customers 1-3 times a day for 45 days because the data shows us that’s what it takes to get someone to move within the market.” Adam Ball, Esquire Advertising

Wage and Hour Update

Training Hours: “Employer-sponsored training is almost always going to be work time unless it’s voluntary, outside of normal work hours, no productive work is done during training, and training does not help employees do their job better. Very few companies can set up classes that are not designed to help employees do their job.” Brian Farrington, Cowles & Thompson

To view the full recordings of any of these webinars, please visit the “Resources” tab on the website and click on “Educational Resources,” or click here. Log in using your APRO credentials to view all of these webinars. If you need any assistance accessing these materials, please email us at info@rtohq.org.

APRO is committed to bringing you valuable content all year long and recently unveiled the slate of webinars for 2025! To register for all of these webinars, please visit: https://www.rtohq.org/upcoming-webinars/ – and don’t miss a thing!