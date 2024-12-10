Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own
Smitherman Family Fleet of Feet At “Beast” Race

The running Smithermans pre-race (L to R): Owen, Charles, Marina, and Liam.

Avid athlete and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman spent Thanksgiving morning with his family participating in the “Beast B4 the Feast” trail race in their hometown of Dalton, Georgia – and leaving a lot of their fellow runners behind.

For the seventh year, Smitherman, his wife Dr. Marina Smitherman, and their sons Liam (14yo) and Owen (11yo) all completed the 4.6-mile run through the Raisin Woods Bike Park – with Liam and Owen coming in first and second respectively in their age division (male 11-19), and Marina placing second in her age division (female 40-49). Liam, with a finish time of just 39:00 minutes, also came in fifth among all divisions.

“I tried to keep up with Owen, which proved to be a mistake,” said Charles. “So no medal for me this year!”

Smitherman says Marina originally introduced him to the running life when they met more than 20 years ago; Liam and Owen both began running with their parents around the age of four. Today, both boys compete in cross-country athletics.

“I absolutely love losing races to Liam and Owen,” Charles said. “When they turned about ten, the tide shifted for them and me; up til then, I’d run with them to pace them and provide encouragement and race tactics. Now, they razz me before races and wait for me at the finish line – or sometimes, turn around and run back to me on the course. But I still think I could take them at any distance over ten miles!”

More than 290 people participated in the Beast B4 the Feast this year – which also includes a one-mile fun run/walk. The event collects nonperishable food items for Dalton food banks; this year, 872 cans were contributed.

The Dalton, Georgia, Beast B4 the Feast trail race and fun run has been happening every Thanksgiving Day since 2013.
Three of the four Smithermans medaled (L to R): Liam (1st in division, 5th overall), Marina (2nd in division), and Owen (2nd in division).
Liam’s first-place division medal showcases his “beast” mode in running.

