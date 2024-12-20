Keeping it Fresh, Florida-Style

Skip to content
Association of Progressive Rental Organizations | America’s Champion for Rent-to-Own
Member Login
Search
Home
About
About APRO
APRO Committees
Board & Staff
Vendor Advisory Committee
Membership
Join APRO
Membership Benefits
Engagement Opportunities
Hall of Honor
Member Directory
Member Login
Advocacy
Legislative Conference
2024 PAC Plan
2023-2024 APRO Legislative Plan
2023 State Economic Impacts
Advocacy Basics Course
Legislative Information
Meet with Your Legislators
State Associations & Leadership
Events
Industry Events
Webinars
Legislative Conference
RTO World
Foundation
About the Foundation
RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund
APRO Scholarship Fund
News
Industry News
Community Outreach
RTOHQ: The Magazine
APRO Today E-newsletter
Share Your Member News
Resources
The RTO Show Podcast – Listen Here!
Legal Resource Hub
Legal Hotline
Educational Resources
Cybersecurity Hub
Rent-to-Own Industry Health Survey
Contact
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Home
About
About APRO
APRO Committees
Board & Staff
Vendor Advisory Committee
Membership
Join APRO
Membership Benefits
Engagement Opportunities
Hall of Honor
Member Directory
Member Login
Advocacy
Legislative Conference
2024 PAC Plan
2023-2024 APRO Legislative Plan
2023 State Economic Impacts
Advocacy Basics Course
Legislative Information
Meet with Your Legislators
State Associations & Leadership
Events
Industry Events
Webinars
Legislative Conference
RTO World
Foundation
About the Foundation
RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund
APRO Scholarship Fund
News
Industry News
Community Outreach
RTOHQ: The Magazine
APRO Today E-newsletter
Share Your Member News
Resources
The RTO Show Podcast – Listen Here!
Legal Resource Hub
Legal Hotline
Educational Resources
Cybersecurity Hub
Rent-to-Own Industry Health Survey
Contact
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
JOIN APRO
Home
About
About APRO
APRO Committees
Board & Staff
Vendor Advisory Committee
Membership
Join APRO
Membership Benefits
Engagement Opportunities
Hall of Honor
Member Directory
Member Login
Advocacy
Legislative Conference
2024 PAC Plan
2023-2024 APRO Legislative Plan
2023 State Economic Impacts
Advocacy Basics Course
Legislative Information
Meet with Your Legislators
State Associations & Leadership
Events
Industry Events
Webinars
Legislative Conference
RTO World
Foundation
About the Foundation
RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund
APRO Scholarship Fund
News
Industry News
Community Outreach
RTOHQ: The Magazine
APRO Today E-newsletter
Share Your Member News
Resources
The RTO Show Podcast – Listen Here!
Legal Resource Hub
Legal Hotline
Educational Resources
Cybersecurity Hub
Rent-to-Own Industry Health Survey
Contact
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Home
About
About APRO
APRO Committees
Board & Staff
Vendor Advisory Committee
Membership
Join APRO
Membership Benefits
Engagement Opportunities
Hall of Honor
Member Directory
Member Login
Advocacy
Legislative Conference
2024 PAC Plan
2023-2024 APRO Legislative Plan
2023 State Economic Impacts
Advocacy Basics Course
Legislative Information
Meet with Your Legislators
State Associations & Leadership
Events
Industry Events
Webinars
Legislative Conference
RTO World
Foundation
About the Foundation
RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund
APRO Scholarship Fund
News
Industry News
Community Outreach
RTOHQ: The Magazine
APRO Today E-newsletter
Share Your Member News
Resources
The RTO Show Podcast – Listen Here!
Legal Resource Hub
Legal Hotline
Educational Resources
Cybersecurity Hub
Rent-to-Own Industry Health Survey
Contact
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
JOIN APRO
Keeping it Fresh, Florida-Style
Amberlee Maya
December 20, 2024
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please
Log In
. Not a Member?
Join Us
Categories:
2024 Winter Issue
,
RTOHQ: The Magazine
Prev
Previous
Crystal Balls, Consumer Credit, & Customized Collections
Upcoming Events
Jan
11
January 11
-
January 12
2025 Premier Companies National Convention
Jan
16
2:00 pm
-
3:00 pm
2025 Financial Focus: Understanding the Value of Your Business Webinar
Jan
26
January 26
-
January 30
2025 Las Vegas Winter Market
Feb
3
February 3
-
February 4
2025 NYRDA Meeting & Legislative Day
View Calendar
Popular Resources
Contact APRO
Events Calendar
Industry News
Share Your Member News
Finding a Dealer or Vendor
How to Advertise with APRO
Publications
RTOHQ: The Magazine – Archives
Member Login
Contact APRO
Events Calendar
Industry News
Share Your Member News
Finding a Dealer or Vendor
How to Advertise with APRO
Publications
RTOHQ: The Magazine – Archives
Member Login
Sign up for APRO Today
First Name
Last Name
Phone
Email
Company
Sign me up
10107
Copyright ©
· All Rights Reserved ·
APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Youtube
Flickr
Copyright ©
· All Rights Reserved ·
APRO Privacy Policy
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Flickr